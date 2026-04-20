Stormers Consider Tactical Backline Shake-up Featuring Damian Willemse at Fullback

The DHL Stormers are evaluating potential changes to their backline lineup as they prepare for a crucial top-of-the-table clash following a recent defeat. Coach Dawie Snyman discusses the possibility of moving Damian Willemse to fullback to bolster their aerial and attacking capabilities.

The DHL Stormers are currently deep in preparation for a pivotal weekend clash, with coaching staff weighing a significant tactical reshuffle in their backline following a disappointing performance against Connacht. The recent 33-24 loss in Cape Town has forced the management team to reconsider their current structure as they aim to bounce back in the upcoming top-of-the-table showdown.

One of the primary discussions circulating within the training camp involves the position of versatile star Damian Willemse, who may be shifted from his recent role on the right wing back to his more familiar position at fullback. For the past few weeks, Willemse has been utilized on the wing during both the Investec Champions Cup and the Vodacom URC, primarily as a response to various injury setbacks and the departure of short-term loan signing Dylan Maart. However, assistant coach Dawie Snyman has acknowledged that the coaching staff is exploring multiple permutations to ensure they have the most effective balance heading into this critical encounter. While the selection for the forward pack is largely considered straightforward, the backline remains an area where tactical adjustments could provide the team with the necessary edge to overcome their upcoming opponents. Addressing the media on Monday, Snyman provided clarity on the availability of squad members, confirming that while Senatla will remain sidelined for this weekend, young talent Suleiman Hartzenberg is officially back in contention after a productive outing with the Stormers XXIII side. The potential reintegration of Hartzenberg allows the coaching team more flexibility regarding their outer back options. Snyman noted that while Seabelo Senatla might only be fully match-fit for the quarter-finals, the immediate return of Hartzenberg provides a timely boost to the rotation. This creates a scenario where Willemse could be moved to the back to anchor the defense and provide a creative spark. When asked about the tactical reasoning behind moving Willemse, Snyman emphasized the evolution of modern rugby and the immense importance of the aerial game. The sport has become highly contested in the air, with tactical kicking and high-ball dominance becoming decisive factors in tight games. According to the coaching staff, Damian Willemse is world-class in these situations. Moving him to the fullback position not only stabilizes the team under the high ball but also grants him the freedom to attack from virtually anywhere on the pitch. By positioning him at the back, the Stormers hope to exploit his elite decision-making and playmaking abilities to generate momentum from deep, ultimately turning the tide after their recent defensive lapses. The final team announcement will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike, as the Stormers aim to reaffirm their status as title contenders





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