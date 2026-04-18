Stormers Coach Slams 'Keyboard Warriors' for Unfair Online Attacks on Players

Stormers head coach John Dobson has vehemently criticized the online abuse directed at his players, describing 'keyboard warriors' who offer unfounded and often vicious commentary without understanding the realities of professional rugby or individual player circumstances. Dobson highlighted the detrimental impact of such vitriol, citing instances where it has affected player welfare and even contributed to departures from the team.

Stormers coach John Dobson has issued a strong rebuke against online critics, labeling them 'keyboard warriors' and expressing deep concern over the personal and often baseless nature of their attacks. In a recent press conference, Dobson articulated his frustration with individuals who, with no insight into the pressures, personal lives, or processes involved in professional rugby, feel empowered to denigrate players. He stated he largely avoids reading such commentary but acknowledged that when it is encountered, it is often shocking.

Dobson elaborated on the personal attacks, citing examples of comments that question a player's presence on the team or their suitability for specific matches, even referencing geographical limitations as if they were personal failings. He lamented the dramatic shift brought about by social media, contrasting it with traditional journalism which, in his view, often upheld principles of fairness and the right to be heard. The current online landscape, he argued, allows for character assassination based on a complete lack of information, with these damaging statements permanently recorded.

Dobson characterized the environment for younger players as overly polarized, fostering an 'us versus them' mentality that quickly devolves into animosity. He expressed empathy for players like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Warrick Gelant, questioning what they have done to warrant such severe abuse. Dobson used the analogy of Gelant making mistakes on the field to highlight the disproportionate level of vitriol, stating that such errors are nowhere near the gravity of serious societal transgressions.

He underscored the immense pressure professional rugby players face weekly, a burden amplified by the constant threat of public condemnation, often from individuals posing as experts from the comfort of their homes. Dobson recounted the experience of former Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok, who he believes was so heavily criticized on social media that he could no longer cope, leading to his move to Japan.

Looking ahead, Dobson expressed immense confidence in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, predicting he will become a generational talent for the Springboks, comparable to esteemed figures like Dan Carter. He questioned the purpose of the current level of online abuse directed at such promising players, particularly when it involves questioning their mental fortitude or supposed lack of grit.

While acknowledging that criticism is an inherent part of professional sport and that the public has an emotional investment, Dobson stressed that there must be boundaries. He stated that while legitimate critique for on-field errors like missed tackles or forward passes is acceptable, the line is crossed when criticism becomes personal, devolves into character assassination, or includes threats.

Dobson emphasized that no player intentionally makes mistakes, and the reality of a rugby match involves numerous variables and inherent imperfections, a fact that even the world's best players cannot escape. The article's original publication details were also provided, indicating it first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine.





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