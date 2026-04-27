Stormers Coach Dobson Fires Back at Critics After Dominant Victory Over Glasgow

Stormers coach John Dobson defended his team against harsh criticism following their recent defeat and emphasized their focus on securing the top spot in the URC standings. The team is preparing for crucial away matches against Ulster and Cardiff, aiming to maintain their momentum and secure a home quarter-final.

Stormers coach John Dobson delivered a strong response to critics following his team's dominant victory over the Glasgow Warriors in Cape Town on Saturday. With the United Rugby Championship ( URC ) title race heating up, the Stormers are determined to secure the top spot on the points table by claiming maximum points from their final two league matches.

Dobson emphasized the importance of their upcoming clash against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium, stating that they need at least five points to maintain their lead over chasing teams. Benetton’s recent win over Leinster also provided some breathing room for the Stormers, easing the pressure slightly. Dobson acknowledged the team’s shift in mindset, noting that their aggressive approach on the field has led to more tries, particularly on faster 4G pitches.

He praised his players for their resilience and performance against a strong Glasgow side, highlighting their ability to bounce back from adversity. Dobson also addressed the criticism his team faced after their recent defeat to Connacht, calling out the lack of humanity in some of the attacks on his players. He defended his squad, pointing out the emotional toll of losing their manager, Chippie, and the challenges they faced in the aftermath.

He expressed frustration at the negative media coverage, including calls for his resignation, and stressed that the players did not deserve the harsh backlash. While the URC takes a brief hiatus for the Champions Cup semi-finals, the Stormers are not resting. Captain Ruhan Nel emphasized the team’s focus on maintaining their momentum, with only a few days off before resuming training.

The squad is fully aware of the stakes, especially with two crucial away matches on the horizon—first in Ireland against Ulster and then in Cardiff. Nel noted that the team’s position at the top of the log is a strong motivator, and they are determined to secure a home quarter-final. The energy within the squad is high, and they are eager to build on their recent success.

Dobson and his players are united in their goal of finishing the season strongly, with the ultimate aim of lifting the URC trophy





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