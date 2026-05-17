Stormers, Bulls to face Cardiff and Munster in quarterfinals, Lions to travel to Leinster

The final round of the season has delivered the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls the quarterfinals they would have preferred, with the ground-breaking SecureDrive Lions the odd team out. The matches are set to take place on Saturday in South Africa.

The most riveting final round of a league season in the history of the Vodacom URC has conspired to deliver the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls the quarterfinals they would have preferred.

The ground-breaking SecureDrive Lions were the odd team out among the South African teams in the quarterfinals. Stormers host Cardiff and the Bulls welcome Munster to Loftus on what will be a double header Saturday afternoon in South Africa, with the Lions having to travel to play Leinster in the last game





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Vodacom URC Stormers Bulls Securedrive Lions Leinster Munster Cardiff Thomond Park

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Lions the exception as Stormers, Bulls track towards semis in URC play-offsThe most riveting final round to a league season in the history of the Vodacom URC has conspired to deliver the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls the quarterfinals they would have preferred, with the ground-breaking SecureDrive Lions the odd one out among the South African teams. The Stormers host Cardiff and the Bulls welcome Munster to Loftus on what will be a double header Saturday afternoon (30 May) in South Africa, while the Lions will have to travel to play Leinster in the last game.

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