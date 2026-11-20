Stormers loose forwards Hacjivah Dayimani and Evan Roos, and prop Oli Kebble, have welcomed World Rugby's crackdown on hip-drop and knee-drop tackles, calling for consistent refereeing.

World Rugby's crackdown on the hip-drop tackle, which Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani calls the township tackle, and knee-drop tackle s has been welcomed by Stormers players.

Stormers Back World Rugby Tackle Laws

Dayimani, Evan Roos and Oli Kebble spoke on Thursday evening at Cape Town Stadium at an event where the club celebrated its official technology devices partnership with HONOR South Africa. They said eradicating hip-drop tackles should remain a priority, along with knee-drop tackles, but rugby's governing body must ensure the laws are consistently officiated. A global knee-drop guideline took effect on 5 October 2026, while a hip-drop amendment to Law 9.13 was implemented on 1 November.

Also read SA Rugby Condemns Abuse Directed at World Rugby Officials Over Erasmus Ban

The Stormers were on the receiving end of some penalties for knee-drop tackles earlier this season. There has been a conversation in the squad about moving away from the technique when the United Rugby Championship season restarts in December. Their coaches have encouraged them to stick to double tackles rather than focusing on going too low and running the risk of dropping a knee.

Dayimani said the Stormers coaches would rather see a double tackle than a stupid penalty given away for a reckless challenge. Dayimani said taking out the hip-drop tackle is a step in the right direction and called it the township tackle. He explained that it happens when you let a player go past you, and you catch him from behind and then just drop your weight on him to bring him down.

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He said it is very dangerous because the player is not expecting it and cannot see you coming. Ligaments can go, knees can go, and you can cause long-term injuries. Moving away from that technique is a positive thing for the game. Dayimani added that a tackler with a knee on the ground is much stronger, and a joint that bends can be injured badly enough to end a career.

Players Discuss Hip Drop Safety

Also with the hip-drop, it is very dangerous. He said a guy does not expect it, ligaments can go, knees can go. We obviously want to play rugby, and it is a contact sport, but I think everything needs to be done correctly. He noted that in training it has not been a big thing because a lot of the guys do not do it.

It is not a culture in the team. It is not something that is coached. Springbok eighthman Evan Roos agreed with his teammate, saying the knee-drop remains an interesting thing to officiate.

However, he is all for the outlawing of hip-drop tackles, citing an injury suffered by Stormers fly-half Jurie Matthee against Connacht during the URC start. He said obviously, for player safety, you do not want high hits, so players have resorted to tackling low. It is such a fine margin because you want to get into a low body position to win the collision. But rules are rules.

You cannot put your knee on the ground before tackling someone. It is as simple as that, and we have to adapt, as we do with any other rules that come into rugby. Roos praised World Rugby's measures to prevent injury. He also cited Matthee's ankle against Connacht earlier this season, among numerous examples of players hurting their knees when someone falls with full body weight on them.

Roos called the knee-drop an interesting issue. He said you do not want high hits, so now okes are resorting to hitting low. It is a fine margin because you want to get in that low body position to win the collision. But rules are rules.

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Kebble Calls For Consistent Refereeing

Prop Oli Kebble believes consistency in refereeing is crucial as rugby continues to evolve, arguing that spectators, players and coaches need a clear understanding of how the laws are being applied. The former Scottish international did not want to weigh in on what should be legal or illegal in the tackle area, but believes things must be enforced consistently to avoid confusion.

He said one of the important things is that the spectator understands the product that they are watching, so when we make a law change in the game, it must be consistently refereed. Kebble added that he does not think it is as big a thing as we are making it. It is the same as the arguments we have had about tackle height.

He said if you are not lazy with your tackle technique, none of these things should come into play. There have been a lot of arguments over the years about head-on-head contact. Sometimes it is accidental, sometimes it is intentional. He said if you have got good tackle technique, it is never going to happen.

Rassie Erasmus Ban And Ireland Match

What we train at the Stormers, and I think what most professional rugby teams around the world train, is efficient tackle technique. If you do that, you will be fine. World Rugby's knee-drop and hip-drop laws landed outspoken Rassie Erasmus in hot water. Erasmus, who is banned from the Aviva Stadium ahead of Saturday's showdown against Ireland, took to X on Wednesday evening to turn his six-match World Rugby suspension into an invitation to a virtual Dublin hotel watch party.

Erasmus may have landed himself a six-match ban, but his questions over the officiating of knee- and hip-drop tackles could benefit every team at the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Erasmus was cited but escaped punishment following an alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato. Even if Erasmus went too far with his phrasing on Monday, World Rugby's knee-jerk six-Test suspension exposes the governing body's glaring double standards.

The Springboks face a formidable Ireland side in Dublin, with several intriguing individual battles set to play a crucial role in the Nations Championship showdown.