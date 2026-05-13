Stormers' André-Hugo Venter compares desperation to Cardiff ahead of URC showdown

Stormers' coach André-Hugo Venter has said that his side is just as desperate as Cardiff ahead of their upcoming Vodacom URC showdown at the Arms Park. Both teams have their own targets and ambitions.

André-Hugo Venter says the Stormers are every bit as desperate as Cardiff ahead of Friday night’s Vodacom URC showdown at the Arms Park. Although Cardiff need a win to secure their place in the playoffs, the Stormers are already guaranteed a home quarter-final due to their position in the table.

Venter believes that the Cape side wants to end in the top two, making them just as motivated as their hosts for a positive result in their last match of the regular season. On the other hand, the Stormers were left frustrated after last week’s 38-38 draw against Ulster, and Venter admitted that the mood in camp reflected that disappointment





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Stormers Cardiff Vodacom URC Ashton Hewitt Stadium 4G Artificial Surface Dominant Scrum Compromise Unexpected Frustration Desperation

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