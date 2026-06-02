Stormers and Leinster Set for URC Semi-Final Showdown

The Stormers travel to Dublin to face Leinster in a highly anticipated URC semi-final. Both teams have injury concerns but are determined to claim a spot in the final.

The Stormers are set to face Leinster in a blockbuster United Rugby Championship semi-final this Saturday, a matchup that promises to be a heavyweight clash between two of the tournament's most dominant sides since its inception.

The game will take place at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, a venue that poses a significant challenge for the visiting South African team. John Dobson's Stormers finished the regular season in third place, just three log points behind second-placed Leinster, setting the stage for a tightly contested encounter.

The Capetonians will fondly remember their emphatic 35-0 victory over Leinster in the opening round of the season back in Cape Town, but they are well aware that the Aviva Stadium presents an entirely different beast. Leinster advanced to the semi-finals by ruthlessly dismantling the Lions 59-10 in Dublin, sending an ominous warning that they are fully focused on domestic redemption after suffering a stinging defeat to Bordeaux-Bègles in the Champions Cup final just a week prior.

The Stormers' quarter-final triumph came at a heavy cost, with rising star flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffering a nasty ankle injury and former Blitzbok wing Seabelo Senatla set to be ruled out due to concussion protocols. However, there was good news on Monday when lock Ruben van Heerden (concussion) and centre Dan du Plessis (knee) were both declared fit.

The injury setbacks have forced the Stormers to dig deep into their squad depth, but assistant coach Rito Hlungwani remains confident in the team's ability to compete at the highest level. Hlungwani acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge, stating that Leinster are a very good team, well coached and highly experienced, with a coaching staff that includes two-time World Cup-winning coach Jacques Nienaber and Leo Cullen.

He emphasized that the Stormers will have to be on top of their game to overcome a strong Leinster side on their home ground, which is packed with internationals. The semi-final represents a crucial test for both teams. For Leinster, it is an opportunity to assert their dominance and erase the memory of their Champions Cup heartbreak.

For the Stormers, it is a chance to prove that their earlier victory over Leinster was no fluke and to take another step toward URC glory. The tactical battle will be fascinating, with Leinster's structured attacking game and suffocating defence going up against the Stormers' physicality and flair. Key matchups include the battle between the two packs, the contest at half-back, and the ability of both teams to execute under pressure.

With a place in the final at stake, the atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium is expected to be electric, and fans can anticipate a gripping encounter between two of the best teams in the competition





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Stormers Leinster URC Semi-Final Rugby

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