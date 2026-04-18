Stormers Aim for Bonus Point Victory Against Connacht in Emotional URC Clash

The Stormers are gearing up for a high-stakes URC encounter against Connacht in Cape Town. The match carries emotional significance as the team bids farewell to legendary team manager Chippie Solomon and veteran Scarra Ntubeni. A bonus-point win is crucial for the Stormers to maintain their second-place standing in the league, while Connacht fights to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Stormers face a critical United Rugby Championship ( URC ) encounter this Saturday afternoon at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town against a determined Connacht side. This match carries significant weight for the Cape Town franchise, not only in their pursuit of a strong finish in the league standings but also as an opportunity to honour two club legends. The game kicks off at 1:45 pm and is set to be an emotional occasion as the inaugural URC champions bid a final farewell to their esteemed team manager, Chippie Solomon , who sadly passed away last Saturday. Additionally, veteran hooker Scarra Ntubeni will be making his very last appearance for the Stormers , a player who has been an integral part of the team's journey and success.

Both Solomon and Ntubeni have left an indelible mark on the Stormers and Western Province, both on and off the field. The team will undoubtedly be fueled by a strong desire to deliver a performance worthy of their contributions and provide a fitting tribute. However, the Stormers are acutely aware of the potential pitfalls of letting emotion cloud their judgment or lead to an underestimation of their opponents. Connacht, the Irish visitors, are fighting for their URC survival. They are in a precarious position and understand that victory in their remaining fixtures is essential to keep their playoff aspirations alive. This desperation makes them a dangerous adversary.

Meanwhile, the Stormers themselves are under immense pressure from Leinster, who are closing in on them in the URC table. To maintain their second-place standing, the Stormers will likely need to secure a bonus-point victory against Connacht. Last year's fixture between these two teams was a testament to Connacht's resilience and the unpredictable nature of rugby. The Stormers established an early dominance, scoring three tries within the opening 25 minutes. However, Connacht mounted a remarkable comeback, clawing their way back into the game and ensuring it remained a tense affair until the very last minute. The Stormers ultimately managed to secure a narrow victory, but they are eager to avoid a similar nail-biting finish this time around, recognizing that such fortune may not be on their side again.

The potential for a wet and muddy pitch further complicates matters, as these conditions often favour teams accustomed to such environments. Connacht are well-versed in navigating challenging, sodden surfaces. For the Stormers to assert control, their pack will need to deliver a commanding performance, particularly in the scrum and line-out, to dominate the set piece. Success in these areas will be crucial for generating penalties and gaining valuable territory. This territorial advantage, in turn, can create attacking opportunities for their dynamic backline, potentially leading to the kind of electrifying tries that will ignite the crowd and serve as a perfect send-off for their departing stalwarts, honouring Solomon and Ntubeni in style.

The Stormers starting lineup includes Warrick Gelant at fullback, Damian Willemse on the wing, Ruhan Nel as captain at outside centre, Dan du Plessis at inside centre, and Leolin Zas on the other wing. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will start at flyhalf, with Cobus Reinach at scrumhalf. The formidable back row features Evan Roos at number eight, Ben-Jason Dixon at openside flanker, and Deon Fourie at blindside flanker. The second row comprises JD Schickerling and Adré Smith, with Zachary Porthen at tighthead prop, Scarra Ntubeni at hooker, and Ntuthuko Mchunu at loosehead prop. The replacements are André-Hugo Venter, Oli Kebble, Neethling Fouché, Ruben van Heerden, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Villiers, Stefan Ungerer, and Wandisile Simelane.

Connacht's starting XV sees Sam Gilbert at fullback, Harry West on the right wing, John Devine at outside centre, Cathal Forde at inside centre, and Shayne Bolton on the left wing. Ben Murphy will orchestrate play at scrumhalf, with Sean Naughton at flyhalf. The back row consists of Sean Jansen at number eight, Shamus Hurley-Langton at openside flanker, and Cian Prendergast, who captains the side, at blindside flanker. The lock combination is Darragh Murray and David O’Connor, with Sam Illo at tighthead prop, Dave Heffernan at hooker, and Billy Bohan at loosehead prop. Their replacements include Matthew Victory, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Josh Murphy, Paul Boyle, Colm Reilly, Jack Carty, and Hugh Gavin.





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