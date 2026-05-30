Stormers advance to semi-finals with 44-21 victory over Cardiff

The Stormers secured a hard-fought victory over Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final, advancing to the semi-finals. Despite struggling to convert chances into points, the home side's power and scrum dominance proved decisive in the second half.

The Stormers secured a hard-fought 44-21 victory over Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarter-final, advancing to the semi-finals. Despite dominating the first half, the Cape side struggled to convert chances into points, with Cardiff eventually scoring a converted try after intercepting a pass.

However, the Stormers responded with three tries in 12 minutes, showcasing their power and scrum dominance. The home side's second-half performance was improved, but they still failed to convert numerous chances, with replacement flyhalf Jurie Matthee securing three points off the boot. The Stormers' tries were scored by hooker André-Hugo Venter, loosehead Ntuthuko Mchunu, winger Leolin Zas, starting flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and flanker Paul de Villiers.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's try proved costly as he injured his ankle while trying to dot the ball down, and he was seen on crutches following the final whistle. The Stormers will hope his injury is not too serious as they prepare for their semi-final clash against either Leinster or the Lions. The home side's second-half performance showed there is still plenty to fix ahead of their semi-final match, with the scoreline suggesting they should have won by a larger margin.

Even when Cardiff were down to 13 players, the Stormers failed to extend their lead, securing only three points during this period. The Stormers' semi-final match will be a crucial test of their ability to deliver an 80-minute performance and reach another URC final





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Stormers Cardiff United Rugby Championship Semi-Finals Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

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