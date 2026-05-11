Storm sweeps through Cape Town and Western Cape, leaving thousands affected, worst-hit areas include Khayelitsha and Overcome Heights

The news text reports on the aftermath of a severe storm that has swept through Cape Town and the Western Cape, leaving thousands of residents affected, with informal settlements bearing the brunt of the destruction. The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre confirms the extent of the destruction and the activation of humanitarian relief partners to provide immediate assistance.

The severe storm has left thousands of residents affected, with informal settlements across the region being the hardest hit. Assessments are currently underway, and teams have already completed inspections in several areas, indicating that 1,655 dwellings have been damaged, affecting just over 5,600 people.

Humanitarian relief partners have been activated to provide immediate assistance, including warm meals and blankets, and the Disaster Risk Management Centre is liaising with other relevant City services to see what relief can be provided to residents. More information will become available as assessments continue in other locations





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Cape Town Western Cape Storm Disaster Damage Relief Humanitarian Assessments Damage Dhacks Overcome Heights Vygieskraal Philippi Pelican Park Khayelitsha Relief Partners Damage Assessments Immediate Assistance Warm Meals Blankets Liasing

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