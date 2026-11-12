Stolen South African personal data traded on dark web as breach reports mount

Sensitive South African records including identity documents, bank statements and school files have appeared on ransomware leak sites, with breach notifications rising. The Information Regulator has received over 8,000 notifications.

Sensitive South Africa n records, including identity documents, bank statements, CVs and school files, have appeared on ransomware leak sites, while the Information Regulator reports a sharp rise in breach notifications.

Toyota Dealership Data Breach Investigation

The most recent victim is Lydenburg Toyota in Mpumalanga, listed by The Gentlemen hacking group about two weeks ago. The listing invited buyers to contact the syndicate to purchase the dealership's data. Toyota SA Motors confirmed a ransomware-related incident at the dealership and said an investigation is under way. Refilwe Ramatlhodi-Ndhlovu, corporate communications manager at Toyota SA Motors, said the company was aware of the event and that the dealership had alerted TSAM and launched an investigation.

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She said TSAM recognises the trust customers place in the brand and its dealer network, and that it had cybersecurity measures across dealerships and was working with Lydenburg Toyota to strengthen security. Check Point Research has ranked The Gentlemen the second most active ransomware syndicate in the world this year by number of victims, less than two years after it first surfaced. Rival syndicate LockBit has listed four SA organisations on its leak site since December last year.

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Municipal and School Ransomware Attacks

The first was Elundini Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, listed on December 6 last year. Folder dates suggest files were copied around October 17, 2025, about seven weeks before the listing. The folders appear to hold payroll system files, databases, server files, documents on agricultural projects and commonage land, internal memos, and residents' personal documents.

The municipality did not respond to questions about when it learnt of the attack, whether a ransom was demanded, or whether residents and staff had been told. Grey High School in Gqeberha was hit by a criminal ransomware attack on its IT systems in April, according to Mark Groch, chair of the school's governing body. He said the school acted on the advice of outside specialists, notified authorities and kept parents updated in writing, most recently on October 30.

The leaked documents appear to include pupils' birth certificates, parents' identity documents, home addresses, class lists and letters from the Eastern Cape education department about learning support. Groch said the school will not confirm, enumerate or comment on individual records or categories of confidential information. LockBit listed VSB Attorneys on September 7 and gave the firm until September 22 to pay before publishing files.

The published files appear to include clients' proof of payment documents, bank statements, deeds records, home loan agreements, property sale agreements, contracts and identity documents. A security notice on the firm's website, last updated on October 22, said the matter had been brought to the attention of the relevant authorities. The hackers behind the Stats SA breach demanded $100,000, about R1.7m, in March. An archive of the same size now sells for about R34,000.

Stats SA Job Seeker Data Compromised

The 453,362 job seekers' records come from Stats SA, which confirmed in March that its online job application system had been breached and said it had notified the Information Regulator. A group called XP95 claimed the attack and demanded $100,000 to keep 154GB of data off the internet. An archive of the same size is now listed for $2,000 on Kazu, a dark web site with its own ransom and leak sections.

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The data contained job applicants' CVs, copies of identity documents and certified qualifications. The Information Regulator has received more than 8,000 breach notifications to date. A former detective who advised police on cybercrime strategy said the country did not have enough skilled investigators to track down those behind the attacks. Jason Jordaan, principal forensic scientist at DFIRLABS, said the law itself was not the obstacle.

"The most significant challenge facing cybercrime investigations in SA is not necessarily a lack of legislative authority or investigative powers," Jordaan, a former SAPS detective, said. "Rather, it is the shortage of suitably qualified, appropriately trained, and genuinely competent investigators within our law enforcement agencies. Legislation can provide law enforcement with the authority to investigate cybercrime, but legislation alone cannot create investigative capability.

" According to the new source, most reported breaches are caused by accidents rather than deliberate cyberattacks. Security experts warn that people should treat a listing as an unverified allegation until someone independently corroborates it. An ID copy, a payslip and a bank statement together give a fraudster everything needed to open accounts, apply for credit, swap a victim's SIM card or pose as a parent. One expert described that combination as effectively a complete identity kit.

Protecting Children Identities from Fraud

Children's identities are especially attractive because misuse can go unnoticed for years, sometimes only discovered years later when victims are no longer on guard. To check if personal information is exposed, people can use Have I Been Pwned. Immediate steps include changing passwords, checking any unexpected payment request, and contacting the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS). This alerts member organisations such as banks and retailers to take extra care before opening accounts in your name.

A smartphone is needed to apply online. If your ID is used fraudulently, companies must take reasonable steps to protect your data. They must also notify the Information Regulator and affected people when there are reasonable grounds to believe someone has accessed personal information without permission. Paying a ransom does not protect the people whose data was stolen. "You are buying an unverifiable promise from a criminal," Henwood said.