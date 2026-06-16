Stokes suspension clouds England's chances as New Zealand seek bounce back

England's captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson were dropped for breaching a curfew, prompting an ECB investigation and a stand‑in captaincy for Joe Root. The incident adds to a series of off‑field controversies surrounding the England squad and comes as New Zealand deal with Kane Williamson's sudden retirement.

Ben Stokes will miss the second test against New Zealand at the Oval after he and bowler Gus Atkinson broke a midnight curfew following England 's series opening win at Lord's.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have launched an inquiry into the night out, which took place in a London nightclub and also involved Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa. The incident reportedly ended with a member of England security staff being struck. The disciplinary action means Stokes, England's captain, will sit out the match and Joe Root has been asked to lead the side for the first time since 2022.

The decision has cast a long shadow over England's chances of clinching the three‑match series, stirring anger, disbelief and worry among supporters and officials. The fallout has revived long‑standing concerns about Stokes' off‑field behaviour. He was cleared of affray charges after a 2017 altercation outside a Bristol nightclub, but missed the Ashes tour as a result. His talent on the field is undeniable, yet a pattern of self‑destructive choices has repeatedly put his career in jeopardy.

The recent breach comes after England endured a humiliating 4‑1 defeat in Australia, where the squad's conduct was criticised for drinking on rest days in Noosa. Teammate Harry Brook was also involved in a bouncer incident in New Zealand before the Australian leg, highlighting a broader discipline problem within the side. With Stokes unavailable, the board could not simply promote vice‑captain Brook, forcing the emergency appointment of Root as stand‑in skipper.

England head coach Brendon McCullum declined to comment on Stokes' future as captain, instead stressing the need to support the all‑rounder and ensure his well‑being. Former England captain Rob Key expressed his frustration, describing the situation as raw and unsettling for everyone involved. McCullum said the priority is clear communication and care for Ben during this difficult period.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand all‑rounder Rachin Ravindra downplayed the significance of England's turmoil for the Black Caps, who are focused on recovering from a 115‑run loss on a treacherous pitch in the first test. New Zealand too face a sudden change, as veteran batsman Kane Williamson announced an abrupt retirement from international cricket, ending his record‑breaking run‑scoring career after the first test.

Both teams now confront leadership vacuums and the challenge of restoring credibility in the eyes of the cricketing public





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