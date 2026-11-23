Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick conducts pre-Nations Championship final press conference in Xhosa, with Kuhle Sonkosi translating, following Rassie Erasmus' suspension.

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick led the team announcement press conference in London entirely in Xhosa ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final. Former EP Kings lock and current SuperSport presenter Kuhle Sonkosi served as the English translator for the session, bridging the communication gap for international media outlets. This unique linguistic choice occurred against the backdrop of head coach Rassie Erasmus being sidelined from media duties due to a World Rugby ban. Stick's decision to utilize his mother tongue was reportedly linked to his desire to avoid his views being misconstrued by the press.

Erasmus Ban Drives Media Strategy

World Rugby banned Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus for six matches after he criticized match officials during previous tournaments. His suspension prohibits him from participating in any media engagements, necessitating that Stick and fellow assistant coach Felix Jones handle all press interactions. Erasmus had previously made comments suggesting that certain refereeing decisions amounted to match-fixing, which drew significant scrutiny from the governing body. The ban was a direct consequence of his public criticism of officials, a stance that some observers argued may have been lost in translation since English is his second language.

Also read Erasmus Makes Seven Changes as Springboks Face France in Nations Championship Final

Stick Uses Xhosa to Clarify Tactics

Stick addressed the media regarding head coach Rassie Erasmus's seven changes and one positional switch to the squad for the upcoming final. The team selection included adjustments aimed at strengthening the lineup against their opponents in London. Stick explained that his use of Xhosa was a strategic move to ensure precision in his messaging. By speaking in his native language, he aimed to prevent any ambiguity or misinterpretation of his tactical explanations by English-speaking journalists.

Prendergast Tackle Ruling Context

The press conference also touched on recent controversies involving other international players, specifically Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast. Prendergast was recently cleared of an alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato, a ruling that sparked debate in rugby circles. Stick's careful approach to language can be seen as a response to such sensitive moments in international rugby, where a single phrase can lead to widespread criticism. The incident with Prendergast highlighted the need for precise communication and clear understanding of the laws among coaches and officials alike.

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Next Steps for Springboks Squad

With the press conference concluded, the Springboks now focus on preparing for the critical Nations Championship final. Assistant coaches Stick and Jones will continue to manage the media narrative while head coach Erasmus serves his six-match suspension. The team's lineup changes reflect a strategic adjustment to counter the strengths of their upcoming adversaries. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if the tactical shifts announced by Stick will yield the desired results on the pitch in London.

Impact of Language Choice on Media

The decision to conduct a major press conference in Xhosa has generated discussion within the sports journalism community. Kuhle Sonkosi's role as translator was pivotal in ensuring that the information reached the global audience accurately. This event underscores the growing prominence of African languages in international sports media and challenges the dominance of English in such settings. The Springboks' approach highlights a commitment to cultural identity even in high-pressure international competitions.