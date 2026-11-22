The Steve Tshwete family backs the new boxing league launch in Middelburg, aiming to prioritize athletes over administrative disputes in South African boxing.

Mayihlome Tshwete has publicly affirmed that his family will fully back any project placing boxers and athletes at the heart of national development strategies. This statement came during the successful inauguration of the Steve Tshwete Boxing League held at the Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Event Launch Prioritizes Athletes Over Administration

The launch event featured a sophisticated setup, yet the crowd consisted mainly of fighters from across all nine provinces rather than a massive fan base. Mayihlome Tshwete emphasized that this gathering shifts focus away from the administrative and financial controversies currently troubling Boxing SA. He expressed that highlighting talented young fighters in the ring is the correct priority for the sport.

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He stated that the initiative correctly directs attention to where it belongs, ensuring that athletes are not sidelined by organizational issues. The family believes that securing administrative stability is essential to prevent talent from being lost within the system. This support signals a commitment to reforming how sports governance interacts with athlete development.

Legacy of Steve Tshwete Drives New Initiative

Steve Tshwete was born in Springs on the East Rand near Johannesburg on November 12, 1938, and earned the nickname Mr Fixit in the early 1990s. He served as a political mediator and sports coordinator who unified racially divided South African sporting bodies. His son highlighted that ensuring administration works correctly is vital for the future of South African sports.

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The family's endorsement reinforces the importance of using the late statesman's name to promote unity and progress through sports. By focusing on the core participants, the league aims to honor his legacy of breaking down barriers. This approach seeks to ensure that the benefits of such initiatives reach the individuals who compete.

Government and Officials Attend Launch Ceremony

Incumbent Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie fulfilled a promise made last year by ensuring his department collaborated with Boxing SA and Sanabo to launch the event. Boxing SA Chairperson Ayanda Khumalo and Sanabo President Siyabulela Mkwalo attended the proceedings and delivered speeches. Their presence underscored the official nature of the partnership driving this new league forward.

The event experienced a moment of confusion during the hosting duties when Boxing and Extreme Fighting Champion ring announcer Khotso Rammopo initially served as MC. Boxing SA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso unexpectedly took over the role, joined by sports broadcaster Thabiso Mosia. Rammopo remained in the ring but did not speak, creating a brief disruption in the flow of the ceremony.

Boxing Results and Tournament Structure

The action commenced with ten professional bouts contested over four rounds in the mini-flyweight, bantamweight, and super-middleweight divisions. Amateur bouts were fought in three rounds, with most professional fighters being debutants. The SABC provided a live broadcast, and radio stations also covered the event extensively for listeners across the country.

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In a notable result, local boxer Pieter de Klerk was stopped in the first round by Thabiso Makhanya of KwaZulu-Natal. Kamano Dipheko from Gauteng forced a third-round stoppage of Sibongumusa Ngobeni. Dipheko's corner was managed by his father, Pius Dipheko, a credible boxer in his own right.

Other significant results included Sicelo Nkosi defeating Neil Ian Stuart on points, Vuyani Mpembe winning via TKO in the first round against Archibald Manal, and Mncedisi Buthelezi beating Masibulele Mjoli on points. Winners within their weight limits will advance to the second leg of the quarterfinals in Durban next month. Some boxers failed to make weight but their bouts proceeded, though they were eliminated from further competition.