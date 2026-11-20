Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea advises Relebohile Mofokeng to target England or France next, citing superior training quality after Mofokeng scores six goals for Union SG.

Orlando Pirates legend Steve Lekoelea has identified England and France as the top two leagues where Relebohile Mofokeng should target his next career move. The South African football icon believes the young attacking talent can achieve significant success if he makes the transition to either of these European markets. This strategic advice comes as Mofokeng continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting young African players on the continental stage.

Statistical Breakdown Of Mofokeng Performance

Mofokeng has delivered impressive statistical output since departing for Belgian giants Union Saint-Gilloise in July. Across all competitions for both his club and the national team, the attacking talent has registered ten goals and three assists in a short timeframe. This rapid accumulation of offensive contributions highlights his immediate impact on the European stage and validates the high praise he is receiving from seasoned professionals.

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Lekoelea Praises European Training Quality

Lekoelea specifically praised the developmental trajectory of Mofokeng since his move to Belgium, noting that the player improves with every match appearance. The former Pirates winger attributed this steady growth to the higher quality of training methods available overseas compared to those in South Africa. He emphasized that the difference in daily preparation standards is a key factor in the young player's rapid technical evolution.

Future Speculation And Transfer Interest

Despite only being in his first season at Union Saint-Gilloise, speculation is already mounting regarding the twenty-one-year-old's future. Mofokeng has been among Union Saint-Gilloise's standout performers this campaign, scoring six goals across all competitions for the Belgian outfit. Consequently, he is widely tipped to attract significant interest from top-tier clubs ahead of the next transfer window.

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Strategic Advice For Career Development

Lekoelea's recommendation for England or France stems from a belief that these leagues offer the optimal environment for Mofokeng's next career step. The advice underscores the value of competing in highly structured leagues that prioritize tactical discipline and advanced player development. Moving to either the English or French top flight would allow Mofokeng to further refine his game under elite coaching structures.

Impact On South African Football Landscape

The potential migration of Mofokeng to a major European league would mark another significant milestone for South African football exports. As Union Saint-Gilloise continues to showcase his abilities, his performance remains under close scrutiny by international scouts. The current trajectory suggests that a move to England or France is not just a possibility but a highly probable strategic outcome for his burgeoning career.