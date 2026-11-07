Steve Borthwick Backed By RFU Ahead Of England Vs Australia Clash

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney reaffirms full confidence in Steve Borthwick as England prepares to face Australia at Twickenham amidst Wallabies pay disputes.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has secured unequivocal backing from Rugby Football Union officials as the national team prepares to host the Australian Wallabies at Twickenham this Sunday. RFU Chief Executive Bill Sweeney publicly confirmed his commitment to Borthwick, stating that the coaching staff will lead the England squad through the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

RFU Backing Borthwick Through Setbacks

This statement of support follows a challenging period for the English team, which included losing four out of five matches during the recent Six Nations championship. Such a performance marked the first time in the tournament's history that England experienced such a high rate of defeat within a single edition. Despite this historical anomaly, the governing body remains steadfast in its strategic vision for the future.

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The RFU previously extended Borthwick's contract to run until after the 2028 Six Nations tournament. This decision was made despite the team's current slump, which includes five losses in their last seven Test matches. The leadership group believes that the foundation being laid now will yield results in the upcoming global competition.

Sweeney Defends Coaching Strategy

Bill Sweeney addressed the media regarding the team's recent struggles, acknowledging the difficulties faced during the Six Nations campaign. He emphasized that the administration accepts the poor results but views them as part of a larger developmental process. The focus remains on identifying signs of progress rather than fixating solely on the immediate win-loss record.

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We are committed to Steve and we believe in what he is doing, Sweeney declared while outlining the organization's stance. The executive team wants to see continued improvement under the current coaching structure. They are backing the head coach to deliver the necessary results in the long term.

Beale Ruled Out Of Wallabies Lineup

Meanwhile, the Australian squad is dealing with selection issues and internal financial tensions. Veteran fullback Kurtley Beale, aged 37, will not feature in the upcoming match against England. He was omitted from the twenty-three player match-day squad despite being added to the touring group after Hunter Paisami withdrew due to personal reasons.

Beale has an extensive international career with ninety-five Test caps, but his last appearance for Australia was in 2021. Wallabies coach Les Kiss confirmed that the veteran was considered during the selection process but was not chosen for the final roster. The coach stated that Beale is fully aware of his status and is not merely accompanying the team without intent to contribute.

Kiss has opted for Isaac Henry and Len Ikitau to fill the midfield positions for this fixture. The coaching staff continues to rely on Declan Meredith within their backline structure. The selection choices reflect a focus on current form and tactical suitability for the Twickenham test.

Wallabies Face Pay Row And Financial Pressure

Off the field, the Australian national team is navigating a significant dispute regarding player remuneration. The Wallabies are currently embroiled in a pay row that threatens to create friction ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The previous collective bargaining agreement between Rugby Australia and its players expired after their last two Test matches.

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Those recent fixtures resulted in heavy defeats against the All Blacks, with a combined score of ninety-three points conceded. The financial landscape for Australian rugby union remains precarious despite recent reports of a surplus. Rugby Australia announced a record operating surplus of seventy million Australian dollars in April.

This profit stands in sharp contrast to the thirty-seven million Australian dollar deficit posted just two years prior. The organization is also expected to receive approximately one hundred million Australian dollars from World Rugby for hosting the 2027 tournament. However, the long-term financial stability of the sport in Australia is uncertain.

Next Steps For Rugby Australia

Australia does not host the British and Irish Lions frequently, with the next tour likely twelve years away. The country may not stage another Rugby World Cup for many years after 2027. These factors contribute to the ongoing negotiations between the union and the players. Rugby union players in Australia earn significantly less than their counterparts in the NRL.

Les Kiss remains focused on team performance while the financial negotiations continue behind the scenes. He stated that the relevant parties are in the room attempting to find a mutually beneficial solution. The coaching staff is prioritizing the preparation of the squad for the upcoming challenge against England.