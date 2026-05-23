Stephen Mokoka Targets Fourth Cape Town Marathon Crown, Focus on Personal Ambition

Veteran Stephen Mokoka, a three-time Cape Town Marathon winner and former South African marathon record-holder, will lead the local charge at Sunday's race. The excitement around the race has been elevated to unprecedented levels, with South African road running fans eagerly anticipating the sight of the two-time Olympic champion on local soil. There is another storyline unfolding quietly in the background - one centered on a man who already owns a special piece of Cape Town Marathon history. Mokoka is simply not interested in getting swept up in the external hype. The three-time Cape Town Marathon champion has one singular goal in mind: reclaiming his crown and becoming a four-time winner of the prestigious race.

Veteran Stephen Mokoka , a three-time Cape Town Marathon winner and former South African marathon record-holder, will lead the local charge at Sunday's race. The excitement around the race has been elevated to unprecedented levels, with South African road running fans eagerly anticipating the sight of the two-time Olympic champion on local soil.

There is another storyline unfolding quietly in the background - one centered on a man who already owns a special piece of Cape Town Marathon history. Mokoka is simply not interested in getting swept up in the external hype. The three-time Cape Town Marathon champion has one singular goal in mind: reclaiming his crown and becoming a four-time winner of the prestigious race. For Mokoka, this assignment is entirely about purpose, tactical execution, and personal ambition rather than external distractions.

"I take it like the world championships, I take it as the Olympics," he said this week following an intense training session at Tuks. "There's always noise, there's always vibes. But you must stay in your own lane, focus on yourself, and focus heavily on your goal.





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Stephen Mokoka Cape Town Marathon Olympic Games World Championships Elite Athlete Tuks Eden Dawes Manuela Schär Jetze Plat David Weir

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