Stellenbosch Student Rescued in High-Stakes Du Toitskloof Operation

A Stellenbosch University student was safely rescued after being stranded for 24 hours by a flash flood at the Elandspad River in Du Toitskloof, following a coordinated multi-agency effort.

A harrowing 24-hour ordeal concluded successfully this week as a dedicated multi-agency rescue team extracted a Stellenbosch University student from the perilous banks of the Elandspad River in Du Toitskloof . The incident began on a seemingly routine Sunday hike when a group of four friends encountered a rapid shift in weather conditions. As the skies opened and the local river system began to surge with the force of a flash flood , the group realized the gravity of their situation.

Three members of the party managed to navigate a river crossing moments before the water levels rendered the path impassable, but one student was caught on the far side, isolated by the rising torrent. Demonstrating commendable presence of mind, the three hikers moved to higher ground to secure a cellular signal and contacted the emergency services via the 021 937 0300 line. Upon receiving the distress call, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) mobilized alongside CapeNature and the South African Police Service Search and Rescue unit.

The rescuers faced an immediate, life-threatening challenge as the Elandspad River had transformed into a raging waterway, submerging sections of the trail and creating a high-risk environment for any rescue attempts. Because the safety of the hiker and the rescue personnel was paramount, officials made the calculated decision to maintain a monitoring watch through the night. A tactical team remained positioned near the bank, establishing voice contact to ensure the student remained calm and alert despite the freezing temperatures and the constant threat of the rising river levels. This period of waiting was a testament to the discipline required in wilderness operations, where haste often leads to tragedy.

As the sun rose on Monday morning, the water levels showed the first signs of receding. Recognizing an opening for a tactical operation, the rescue teams successfully fired a line across the dangerous current. This allowed them to transport vital life-sustaining supplies to the stranded student, including warm clothing, blankets, hot tea, and a two-way radio to maintain constant communication. With the hiker stabilized and the weather conditions showing signs of slight improvement, a Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS helicopter was deployed to the scene.

A specialist rescuer was lowered into the gorge to secure the student, and he was successfully airlifted to safety at the Du Kloof Lodge. Once on the ground, he was evaluated by emergency medical staff and found to be in stable condition. Officials from the rescue agencies used this event to remind the public that rivers are volatile and dynamic environments. Hikers are strongly urged to monitor weather forecasts religiously and to avoid proximity to riverbeds during or immediately following heavy rainfall events. The successful conclusion of this operation stands as a triumph of inter-agency cooperation and professional rescue management.





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Wilderness Rescue Stellenbosch University Du Toitskloof Flash Flood WSAR

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