Stellenbosch FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy thanks to Sinoxolo Kwayiba. Head coach Gavin Hunt praised the result but criticized the team's slow, lethargic performance.

Stellenbosch FC claimed a hard-fought three points on Friday with a narrow 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy, but head coach Gavin Hunt expressed deep dissatisfaction with the team's overall performance. The win provided a crucial lift for the club following their previous home league loss to Chippa United, helping them establish a small gap in the standings against their closest rival.

Key Moment Drives Narrow Victory

The decisive moment of the match arrived in the 62nd minute when Sinoxolo Kwayiba scored the only goal of the game. The goal was the result of a well-executed build-up play that highlighted the impact of the team's substitutions. This single strike settled the outcome and allowed Stellenbosch FC to secure the valuable win despite a lackluster display for large portions of the match.

Also read Stellenbosch FC Defeats TS Galaxy 1-0 in Betway Premiership Thriller

Hunt Criticizes Slow and Lethargic Play

Gavin Hunt was frank about his disappointment, noting that the team was slow and lethargic, particularly during the first half. He described the game as going nowhere and admitted it would have been difficult for spectators to watch, even joking that they might have wanted their money back. Hunt emphasized that the team held onto the ball too long instead of playing quickly, missing numerous opportunities to attack the final third with speed.

Grobler and Adeyanju Provide Critical Impact

Veteran striker Bradley Grobler came on shortly before the goal and was instrumental in the attacking buildup. Grobler not only helped create the chance for Kwayiba but also suffered an ankle injury later in the match, underscoring the physical toll of the game. Hunt highlighted the difference Grobler made when he entered the field, stating that the substitution immediately improved the team's ability to play to their strengths.

Advertisement

Left wing player Kazeem Adeyanju also drew praise for his contribution, providing the assist for Kwayiba's goal. Adeyanju controlled the cross expertly, allowing Kwayiba to finish with precision. Hunt noted that Adeyanju had not trained from Monday through Wednesday but still managed to change the game, a pattern he has repeated in previous cup matches.

Coach Highlights Major Squad Depth Issues

Despite the win, Gavin Hunt identified a serious structural problem within the squad, specifically regarding player fatigue and lack of depth. He explained that he cannot field certain key players for full 90-minute games because they are prone to breaking down physically. This limitation forces constant changes in the midfield, which Hunt argues should never happen during a match.

The coach pointed out a alarming lack of defensive options on the bench, stating there is not one defender available for substitution. He described this absence of depth as a major, major problem that threatens the team's consistency. Hunt stressed that while individual performances like Adeyanju's were pleasing, the overall inability to maintain intensity for a full game remains a critical issue to resolve.