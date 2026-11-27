Stellenbosch FC secures a vital 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy thanks to Sinoxolo Kwayiba's 62nd-minute strike, moving the team to seventh in the league standings.

Stellenbosch FC has secured a critical 1-0 victory against TS Galaxy in their Betway Premiership fixture played at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night. The result marks a significant turnaround for the Wine Lands side, lifting them to seventh place on the league log after a period of stagnation. This win restores confidence in the squad following their disappointing exit from the Carling Knockout tournament, demonstrating resilience under pressure. The victory serves as a pivotal moment in the club's recent trajectory, offering momentum as they prepare for upcoming challenging fixtures in the competition.

Kwayiba Scores Decisive Goal in Second Half

Sinoxolo Kwayiba netted the winning goal for Stellenbosch FC in the 62nd minute, breaking a deadlock that had persisted throughout the first half of the match. The 26-year-old attacker has now scored six goals in the current campaign, showcasing his importance to the team's offensive output. Substitute Kazeem Adeyanju provided the crucial assist for the goal, highlighting the impact of bench contributions in the second period. The strike energized the home crowd at Danie Craven Stadium, providing a clear advantage as the match progressed into its final stages.

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TS Galaxy struggled to create clear scoring opportunities during the opening 45 minutes, with both goalkeepers Nathan Garrow and Sipho Maseti only required to make routine stops. The measured tempo of the game meant that defensive structures remained intact for both sides until the tactical adjustments made after halftime. Stellenbosch emerged from the locker room with renewed vigor, led by veteran coach Gavin Hunt, who effectively revitalized the squad's energy levels. This shift in dynamics allowed the home team to control the flow of the game and eventually break through the Galaxy defense.

TS Galaxy Stuck in Six-Game Winless Drought

TS Galaxy continues to struggle significantly, remaining rooted in 13th place on the Betway Premiership standings after this defeat. The loss extends their winless streak to six consecutive matches across all competitions, raising concerns about their ability to avoid relegation. New head coach Admir Adzem, making his debut in charge of the Rockets, was unable to secure a positive result in his first match at the helm. The team's inability to find the back of the net or maintain defensive solidity has characterized their recent poor form.

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Admir Adzem attempted to change the momentum of the game by making a flurry of tactical substitutions in the 72nd minute. Key changes included bringing on the mercurial Seluleko Mahlambi in an effort to inject creativity into the final third. Despite these aggressive adjustments, Stellenbosch's defense held firm against the attacking threats posed by the visitors. The Rockets were unable to equalize, leaving them frustrated and desperate for a result as they look to turn their season around in the coming weeks.

Upcoming Fixtures for Both Clubs

Stellenbosch FC will next face a stern test when they travel to Soweto to play against Orlando Pirates on December 8. This upcoming fixture carries extra motivation for the Wine Lands club, as Orlando Pirates were the team that eliminated them from the Carling Knockout competition. The opportunity to seek retribution against their rivals adds significant stakes to the match, which will be crucial for their top-four ambitions. Gavin Hunt and his squad will aim to carry the confidence from this victory into a high-pressure away game.

TS Galaxy will have a brief rest before hosting Richards Bay in their next Betway Premiership match on December 6. The club is under immense pressure to secure their first victory under the new management of Admir Adzem. A win against Richards Bay is essential to halt the negative momentum and provide hope to the fanbase. Failure to secure points in this game could deepen the crisis at the club, potentially leading to further scrutiny of the coaching staff's strategies.

The match statistics reflect the controlled nature of the contest, with Stellenbosch managing the game effectively after taking the lead. Nathan Garrow maintained a clean sheet, making necessary interventions to preserve the one-goal advantage until the final whistle. The performance of the Stellenbosch defense, featuring players like Nkwali and Msimango, was instrumental in restricting Galaxy's attacking plays. Meanwhile, Galaxy's goalkeeper Sipho Maseti had limited work to do but could not prevent the decisive moment created by Kwayiba and Adeyanju.

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As the Betway Premiership season progresses, these results highlight the diverging paths of the two teams involved. Stellenbosch FC is consolidating its position in the upper half of the table, aiming for a strong finish to the season. In contrast, TS Galaxy is fighting for survival, with every point becoming increasingly valuable in their quest to stay in the top flight. The coming weeks will determine whether Admiral Adzem can stabilize the team or if the crisis will deepen further for the Mpumalanga side.