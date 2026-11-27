Sinoxolo Kwayiba scores the winner as Stellenbosch FC claims a vital 1-0 victory over TS Galaxy, moving them up to seventh in the league standings.

Stellenbosch FC secured a crucial 1-0 victory against TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday night, lifting the club to seventh place in the Betway Premiership table. The win marks a significant turnaround for the side, which had recently suffered an exit from the Carling Knockout competition, allowing them to restore their confidence and winning momentum. The match featured intense defensive play and a single decisive moment that ultimately defined the outcome of the fixture.

Kwayiba Score Decides Match For Stellies

Sinoxolo Kwayiba provided the decisive moment for Stellenbosch FC by striking the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute. The 26-year-old forward continued his impressive scoring form, netting his sixth goal of the campaign to give the home faithful a reason to celebrate. Substitute Kazeem Adeyanju provided the critical assist for the goal, highlighting the impact of the tactical changes made by the coaching staff before the strike.

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The first half of the encounter was characterized by a measured and unhurried tempo, with both teams struggling to create clear scoring opportunities. The defensive structures set up by both coaches stifled the attacking efforts of the teams, leaving goalkeepers Nathan Garrow for Stellenbosch and Sipho Maseti for TS Galaxy to handle only routine saves. Garrow recorded a solitary stop, while Maseti did the same, reflecting the defensive solidity that kept the scoreline at 0-0 at halftime.

Coach Hunt Rejuvenates Team After Halftime

Stellenbosch FC emerged from the locker rooms with renewed energy following a halftime team talk delivered by veteran coach Gavin Hunt. The strategic adjustments implemented by Hunt allowed Stellies to control the flow of the second half, breaking the deadlock that had persisted for the first 61 minutes. The team stood resolute at the back, denying TS Galaxy any further chances to equalize despite the visitors' attempts to find a way back into the game.

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TS Galaxy, currently rooted in 13th place, continued to struggle with a winless streak that now spans six matches across all competitions. The pressure was particularly high for head coach Admir Adzem, who was taking charge of his first match as the Rockets boss. Adzem attempted to shift the momentum in the 72nd minute by making a flurry of substitutions, including bringing on the mercurial Seluleko Mahlambi in a bid to spark an attack that never fully materialized.

Stellies Look To Soweto For Next Test

With the victory secured, Stellenbosch FC will now focus on their upcoming fixture, traveling to Soweto to face Orlando Pirates on December 8. The match holds added significance for the club, as Pirates were the team that ended their recent Carling Knockout run. The players and coaching staff will be seeking retribution in this high-stakes encounter, using the confidence from the Galaxy win as a foundation for the next challenge.

Meanwhile, TS Galaxy will host Richards Bay on December 6, desperate to secure their first victory under Admir Adzem. The team needs to address the issues that led to their six-match winless drought, hoping that the new coaching regime can turn their fortunes around. The upcoming match against Richards Bay will be a crucial test for Adzem as he seeks to establish his tactical identity with the squad.