Stellantis South Africa Recalls 1,896 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Stellantis South Africa is recalling 1,896 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles sold between 2021 and 2025 because a faulty power steering pump connection may overheat and potentially cause a fire. The National Consumer Commission says inspections and repairs at authorised Jeep dealerships will be free.

Stellantis South Africa is recalling certain Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator vehicles because a faulty power steering pump may cause a potential fire risk, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has informed consumers.

The recall affects 1,896 vehicles sold between 2021 and 2025. According to the supplier, the affected vehicles are fitted with an Electric Hydraulic Power Steering Pump (EHPS), which may have an electrical connection susceptible to high resistance. This could result in a warning indicating the loss of power steering assistance or a Service Power Steering message. In certain circumstances, high-resistance electrical activity may take place in the area of the EHPS connection.

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Vehicle Recall Details

This can cause overheating of combustible materials, which may potentially lead to a fire. The NCC has urged consumers to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised Jeep dealership for inspection and the necessary repairs. These repairs will be carried out at no cost. Consumers can also check whether their vehicles are affected by using the VIN check facility on the Jeep website.

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The recall covers Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models sold in South Africa between 2021 and 2025. Owners are advised not to delay having their vehicles inspected. The NCC said the inspection and repair process is free of charge, and owners should contact their nearest authorised Jeep dealership to arrange the work. The alert follows the identification of a possible defect in the Electric Hydraulic Power Steering Pump connection.

A warning may appear to indicate a loss of power steering assistance or a service requirement for the power steering system. If high-resistance electrical activity occurs at the EHPS connection, overheating of combustible materials may follow. In some circumstances, this may potentially lead to a fire. Stellantis South Africa is carrying out the recall through its dealer network.

Repair and Inspection Process

The VIN check facility on the Jeep website allows owners to confirm whether their vehicle is included in the recall. The NCC has urged consumers to act on the notice and to have their vehicles inspected at an authorised Jeep dealership without cost.