Stellantis Confirms Debut of New Electric SUV in 2028, Powered by Leapmotor

Opel's parent company, Stellantis, has confirmed it will debut a new electric SUV in 2028 underpinned by its Chinese start-up division, Leapmotor. The new model will be built at the Zaragoza plant in Spain that produces not only the Corsa, but also the Peugeot 208, Lancia Ypsilon and soon, the Leapmotor B10.

Opel 's parent company, Stellantis , has confirmed it will debut a new electric SUV in 2028 underpinned by its Chinese start-up division, Leapmotor . Likely, but unconfirmed, to possibly slot-in between the Mokka and Frontera, but below the Grandland, the new model will be built at the Zaragoza plant in Spain that produces not only the Corsa , but also the Peugeot 208 , Lancia Ypsilon and soon, the Leapmotor B10.

"With this project, Opel would bring together German engineering excellence with global technological innovation speed," Opel supervisory board chairman, Xavier Chéreau, said in a statement. "This innovative spirit defines the next chapter of our global collaboration with Leapmotor, and Opel is taking on a pioneering role with this project".

In the same announcement, Opel CEO Florian Huettl said principal design will be led by Opel at its home base in Rüsselsheim, with development being a joint affair between Germany and China.

"With this, Opel is planning a further important step in the development of state-of-the-art and accessible electric vehicles for our customers". A project likely to be expanded to Opel's Vauxhall brand in the United Kingdom as well, the confirmation of the new arrival comes amid looming job cuts of up to 650 staff in Germany. , the reduction mainly involves the brand's engineering department in Rüsselsheim, which will reduce its employee count in said field to 1 000.

The statement also confirms the new Leapmotor-based model as being "intended to serve as a blueprint for efficient global collaboration".under scrutiny for South African introductio





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Stellantis Opel Leapmotor Electric SUV Zaragoza Plant Corsa Peugeot 208 Lancia Ypsilon Leapmotor B10 German Engineering Excellence Global Technological Innovation Speed Pioneering Role Efficient Global Collaboration Job Cuts Engineering Department South African Introduction

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