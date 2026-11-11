Stefanutti Stocks Forecasts Doubled First‑Half Earnings After Restructuring

Stefanutti Stocks projects first‑half earnings of 97.88c to 106.78c per share, up 120‑140% from a year earlier, following a successful restructuring and key settlements.

Stefanutti Stocks announced on Wednesday that it projects earnings per share for continuing operations between 97.88c and 106.78c for the first six months of the financial year, a swing of 120% to 140% compared with the same period a year ago. The construction and engineering group attributes the sharp improvement to the completion of its restructuring programme and the resolution of long‑running disputes.

Restructuring Deliverables and Funding Boost

The company secured a five‑year R850m funding facility from Standard Bank early last year, which provided the liquidity needed to accelerate debt repayment and fund ongoing projects. In addition, Stefanutti sold its subsidiaries in Mozambique and Mauritius, generating a significant cash inflow that was earmarked for debt reduction. The cumulative effect of these moves is reflected in the company's balance sheet, which now shows a stronger debt profile and a healthier cash position.

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Eskom Settlement Drives Profit Surge

Earlier this year, Stefanutti reported a 202% increase to R632.2m in profit from continuing operations for the year ending February. The surge was largely driven by a R580m settlement reached with Eskom in November 2025 concerning contractual disputes linked to the Kusile power station. The settlement was the final step in a prolonged claims process, and it removed a significant liability that had previously weighed on the company's earnings and cash flow.

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Order Book and Future Outlook

At the close of the last financial year, Stefanutti's order book stood at R17.2bn, with R6bn attributed to projects outside South Africa and R8.5bn for periods beyond February 2027. The company projects that the first‑half earnings guidance reflects both the immediate impact of the restructuring and the momentum generated by secured contracts. Interim results are scheduled for release on 24 November, giving investors a clearer picture of performance over the entire fiscal year.

Next Steps for Stakeholders

Stefanutti Stocks will continue to focus on strengthening its balance sheet, reducing debt levels, and maintaining a robust pipeline of projects both domestically and internationally. The group has already communicated that it will use the proceeds from the Kusile settlement and the sale of its overseas businesses to cushion its financial position. The company's management has urged shareholders to remain patient as the company consolidates its gains and bases future growth on a stable financial foundation.