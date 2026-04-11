Steenhuisen Bids Farewell, Reflects on DA Leadership and Urges Unity

Outgoing DA Federal Leader John Steenhuisen delivered an emotional farewell speech at the party's Federal Congress, reflecting on his tenure, celebrating the DA's progress, and calling for unity within the Government of National Unity.

John Steenhuisen , the outgoing Federal Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), delivered a heartfelt farewell address at the party's Federal Congress held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg. The event drew over 2,000 delegates, all present to witness Steenhuisen's final speech in his capacity as leader. Having previously announced his decision not to seek re-election for any position within the DA, his address was filled with emotion and reflection on his tenure.

He expressed his deep affection for the party and the country, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to serving both. Steenhuisen's leadership, marked by significant challenges and pivotal moments, concludes with a sense of accomplishment and optimism for the future of the DA. He conveyed his belief that the party is now stronger, more expansive, and more influential than at any point in its history, a testament to the efforts and dedication of the DA’s members. He declared his intention to remain actively involved, working alongside the party faithful to further the DA’s goals. He emphasized that he will continue to work tirelessly, alongside his colleagues, in the blue machine. His commitment remains strong, and he’s ready to support the next chapter of the DA’s history, and his love for the party and the country shines through his words.\Steenhuisen's speech also touched upon broader national issues, particularly the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU). He lauded the GNU as a historic opportunity to bridge the traditional divisions of race, class, language, and religion, and foster a more inclusive society. He firmly believes in the necessity to harness diversity rather than weaponizing it, and he underscored that the GNU, along with the people of South Africa, is now the beacon of hope and progress. He cautioned against the detrimental effects of populism, ethnic nationalism, and anti-foreigner sentiment, warning that such ideologies exploit existing societal challenges to drive division. In his view, the GNU represents a precious chance to unite all citizens who strive to build a better nation. Steenhuisen’s final address served not just as a farewell but as a call to action, reminding the party and the nation of the importance of unity, inclusivity, and shared responsibility in navigating the complexities of the current political landscape. Steenhuisen's legacy includes significant structural changes and strategic realignments within the party, designed to broaden its appeal and strengthen its electoral prospects. His time as leader saw the DA navigating periods of both success and setback, but his leadership was consistently marked by a commitment to democratic values and the rule of law. His farewell speech reaffirmed the DA’s commitment to South Africa and its people.\Looking ahead, Steenhuisen’s future involves continuous service to the party and the country. His unwavering dedication will remain, actively contributing to the party’s goals and working alongside his colleagues. He has already stated that he will dedicate himself to working night and day to solve problems such as foot-and-mouth disease, while supporting the party's mission. He expressed immense pride in handing over the leadership baton, confident in the DA’s future. He's also expressed excitement about what the party's future leadership can offer. Steenhuisen’s departure marks the end of an era. His farewell address at the Federal Congress emphasized his enduring commitment to the DA’s principles and his belief in a united South Africa, while highlighting the importance of the Government of National Unity. His message of unity, combined with his warning against division, forms a lasting legacy for the outgoing Federal Leader. Steenhuisen’s words resonated deeply with the delegates, encapsulating the spirit of the party and providing a clear pathway forward for the next chapter of its history. His commitment to serving the party and the country is a testament to his dedication and leadership throughout his tenure





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John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance DA Farewell Speech Government Of National Unity GNU South Africa Politics Leadership

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