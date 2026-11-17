Pinnacle ICT is opening software-defined infrastructure opportunities for partners through SteelDome, a hardware-agnostic platform that limits vendor lock-in.

Pinnacle ICT is expanding its enterprise infrastructure offering through SteelDome, a software-defined infrastructure platform that gives partners a way to deliver modern IT solutions without the constraints of vendor lock-in. The announcement positions software-defined infrastructure as an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional IT environments, citing greater flexibility, improved performance and cost efficiency as the main drivers of that shift.

Pinnacle ICT's business unit manager for enterprise, Solin, says the flexibility of the platform is especially relevant as businesses look to reduce complexity and maintain control over their technology investments. The strategy is aimed at partners who want to offer virtualisation replacement, storage modernisation, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and AI infrastructure to their customers.

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How StratiSYSTEM Turns Standard Hardware Into Enterprise Infrastructure

SteelDome delivers its capabilities through StratiSYSTEM, a unified software-defined infrastructure platform that turns industry-standard x86 hardware into enterprise infrastructure. The platform brings together storage, virtualisation, hyperconverged infrastructure, high availability, data protection, and graphics processing unit (GPU) and AI capabilities in a single stack.

The platform is built from three core solutions, StratiSTOR, StratiSERV and HyperSERV. Each can operate independently or alongside the others, so organisations can tailor their infrastructure to specific business requirements rather than adopting a fixed bundle.

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Performance is a central part of the design. SteelDome's architecture is intended to get the most out of modern processors, non-volatile memory express (NVMe) storage and high-speed networking. Automated provisioning, centralised management and integrated data protection are included to simplify day-to-day operations, while the stack is designed to support demanding enterprise, private cloud and AI workloads.

Hardware-Agnostic Design Protects Existing Investments

The hardware-agnostic architecture is the main differentiator SteelDome offers, according to the company's positioning. It allows organisations to keep existing server and storage investments while adding modern infrastructure capabilities, rather than replacing equipment to adopt a new platform.

Unlike solutions that depend on specific hardware or storage configurations, SteelDome supports industry-standard Intel and AMD platforms, including Supermicro systems. It also allows compute and storage resources to scale independently, which gives customers more control over how and when they invest.

Solin describes the approach as built around infrastructure freedom and customer choice. In Solin's words, the strongest differentiator is a fully integrated, hardware-agnostic software-defined infrastructure stack designed to minimise vendor lock-in while unifying storage, virtualisation and hyperconverged operations.

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Virtualisation Alternatives and Partner Revenue Opportunities

SteelDome presents itself as an alternative to established virtualisation platforms such as VMware, as organisations reassess their virtualisation strategies. Its storage-independent approach means businesses can keep using compatible existing storage area network (SAN) and network-attached storage (NAS) environments without adopting SteelDome's storage platform.

Server-based virtualisation combined with capacity-based storage licensing is presented as a way to reduce infrastructure costs while protecting existing investments. SteelDome's original equipment manufacturer (OEM) relationship with Supermicro also enables fully integrated hardware and software bundles for customers seeking a complete offering, while the platform remains deployable on other compatible hardware.

For Pinnacle ICT, the platform strengthens its enterprise offering and creates new opportunities for partners. Pinnacle is combining SteelDome's software with its enterprise expertise, vendor relationships and channel enablement capabilities, so partners can address customer requirements while expanding their service portfolios.

Solin said SteelDome gives Pinnacle partners access to a next-generation software-defined infrastructure platform that opens opportunities in virtualisation replacement, storage modernisation and hyperconverged infrastructure. Solin also said that, combined with Pinnacle's sales, technical and channel enablement capabilities, partners can deliver complete infrastructure solutions while building long-term services and recurring revenue opportunities.