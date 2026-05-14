Stedman Gans discusses changes in competition for places at Bulls, new signings

Stedman Gans, an outside centre but also used as a wing and inside centre, played alongside Curwin Bosch for the Junior Springboks in 2015. He discusses the arrival of Curwin Bosch and other new signings at the Bulls and how it affects the competition for places. He also mentions the departure of various players and how it affects the team dynamics. He thinks that every year, the competition is different and opportunities often depend on various factors. With the arrival of new players, he became excited about his opportunity to cover all positions and may have important roles.

Stedman Gans said the arrival of Curwin Bosch and other new signings at the Bulls will not change the competition for places in next season.

He played alongside Bosch for the Junior Boks in 2015. Gans mentioned the departure of Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse, Ruan Nortjé, Wilco Louw, wing Dylan Maart, fullback Thaakir Abrahams, former Bulls forward and captain Hanro Liebenberg, fullback Luan Giliomee, fullback Hakeem Kunene, prop Mawande Ndanda, and centre Sango Xamlashe. The Bulls are expected to extend their winning streak over the Italians to six matches and retain fourth place in the United Rugby Championship.

With their new recruits, they hope to keep up the momentum, as Gans mentioned that having the same group of centres every year doesn't mean much. He thinks that it will be a different ballgame every year, with the faces and skill level being different. He also mentioned that opportunities often depend on injuries, coaches, game plans, and teammates. In his opinion, it's a privilege to have the opportunity to play all positions and contribute important roles in the games. He has been working hard for a long tim





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Stedman Gans Curwin Bosch Bulls Competition For Places New Signings Departure Of Springboks United Rugby Championship Momentum Existing Players

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