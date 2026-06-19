Steadfast Africa{} London Gala Raises Over R2.5 Million for Kolisi and Good Work Foundations in South Africa (2024‑2025)???-?-???.txtl!?

Steadfast Africa's fifth annual fundraising gala in London generated more than R2.5 million for the Kolisi Foundation and the Good Work Foundation, enabling expanded programmes in food security, education, digital literacy and youth empowerment across South Africa.

Over R2.5 million was raised in a single evening to back two South African charities, the Kolisi Foundation and the Good Work Foundation , during Steadfast Africa 's fifth annual fundraising gala in London.

The event, held at the historic Chelsea Physic Garden, gathered an influential international crowd and featured a live online auction and raffle that will remain open until 8 July, allowing the total amount to continue climbing. Organisers highlighted that the gala marks a continued partnership between Steadfast Africa and the two non‑profits, both of which have been supported since the event's inception for their innovative, community‑driven approaches to reducing inequality and expanding opportunity.

Siya Kolisi, the World Cup‑winning Springbok captain who co‑founded the Kolisi Foundation, used the occasion to underscore the importance of collective effort in creating lasting change. He reminded attendees that his own success was made possible because others invested in him, opened doors and provided opportunities he could not have generated alone.

"Through the Kolisi Foundation we aim to pay that forward," Kolisi said, adding that collaborations such as the one with Steadfast Africa and the Good Work Foundation illustrate how transformative impact arises when multiple stakeholders pool resources, expertise and vision. Kate Groch, chief executive of the Good Work Foundation, echoed the sentiment, praising the generosity of the donors and the seamless organisation of the London gala.

She highlighted the foundation's mission to bridge the digital divide in rural South Africa through digital learning campuses, teacher development programmes, vocational training and technology‑enabled education. By equipping children, young adults and local entrepreneurs with essential digital literacy and future‑ready skills, the Good Work Foundation aims to empower isolated communities to participate fully in the modern economy.

Both charities share a focus on education, youth empowerment, food security, sport, and gender‑based violence awareness, guided by the values of dignity, hope and unity. The Kolisi Foundation, grounded in the principles of dignity, hope and unity, concentrates on food security, education, sport, gender‑based violence awareness and youth empowerment. Its initiatives strengthen vulnerable communities and create clear pathways to opportunity, inspiring collaboration across South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Good Work Foundation's digital campuses bring technology‑driven learning to underserved regions, fostering a new generation of digitally competent citizens. Steadfast Africa's ongoing partnership with these organisations reflects a shared belief in the power of education and innovation to reshape lives. The gala's success not only demonstrates the generosity of an international donor base but also signals a growing awareness of South Africa's most pressing social challenges and a willingness to support long‑term, sustainable solutions





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Kolisi Foundation Good Work Foundation Steadfast Africa South Africa Education Fundraising Gala

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