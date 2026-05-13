Stats SA executive manager arrested for crimen injuria accusations; abuse allegations emerge

Stats SA's executive manager, Nthambeleni Mukwevho, was arrested for a charge of crimen injuria, after allegedly verbally abusing his employee Rebecca during a disciplinary hearing at his provincial office. This follows allegations of harassment, intimidation, and degrading statements made by Mukwevho towards his colleagues during meetings. Replying to the Sowetan's requests for comment, Mukwevho did not respond, perhaps aware of the case against him.

Nthambeleni Mukwevho , the executive manager of Stats SA in Limpopo, was arrested for alleged crimen injuria on a charge of verbally abusing his employee, Rebecca (last name withheld to protect her identity), during a disciplinary hearing at their provincial office.

The case involves harassment, intimidation, and humiliating conduct. After a nine-month stay in a psychiatric institution due to verbal abuse, Rebecca is considering readmission, stating that Mukwevho escalated the abuse by calling her colleagues the 'K-word' and being supported by colleagues during the hearing. The arrest follows allegations of intimidation, harassment, and degrading statements made by Mukwevho towards his colleagues during meetings





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Human Rights Racism And Discrimination Crimen Injuria Nthambeleni Mukwevho Stats SA Verbal Abuse Intimidation And Harassment Degrading Statements Tribalism K-Word

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