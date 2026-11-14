State asks ConCourt to allow treatment instead of lump-sum payouts for medical negligence

The government faces more than R50bn in medico-legal claims and wants the Constitutional Court to let provinces provide ongoing medical treatment instead of cash lump sums, a move opposed by the family in a landmark cerebral palsy case.

The government is urging the Constitutional Court to allow a more flexible way to settle medico-legal claims, arguing that lump-sum payments are draining provincial health budgets.

It faces claims totalling more than R50bn from aggrieved patients. The Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo account for 74% of all medical negligence claims. The Eastern Cape, which faces claims of nearly R20bn, is leading the attempt to change the settlement system. With support from the national health department and the other eight provincial departments, it has approached the Constitutional Court.

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Eastern Cape Seeks Alternative To Lump Sums

It wants permission to provide further medical treatment instead of a cash payout when a patient is harmed by negligence. The province is appealing a Supreme Court of Appeals ruling. That ruling set aside an Eastern Cape High Court order which would have allowed it to do this in the case of a mother whose child suffered spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. The harm occurred because of staff negligence at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane.

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Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa says in an affidavit before the apex court that the fiscus cannot afford a system limited to lump-sum settlements. South Africa is a seriously resource-constrained society, she says. Poverty and unemployment abound, and the country simply cannot afford the exclusive application of the lump-sum system for future medical expenses. Capa says the new remedies offer simple, effective solutions.

If a plaintiff is negligently injured in a state medical facility, the state must treat the injury at a reasonable standard in one of its facilities, under compulsion of a court order, for as long as the injury subsists. If the state cannot treat the injury in one of its facilities, it may pay for treatment in the private healthcare sector, for as long as the injury subsists and as and when treatment is required and received.

Capa argues this would ensure full compensatory treatment at the right standard. This approach, she says, avoids monetising future treatment of the injury. That monetisation diverts millions of rands towards a single family, which absent the injury would likely never have known such wealth, and its lawyers. This happens at the expense of those dependent on the public healthcare system.

National health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says in a supporting affidavit that an inflexible requirement to pay damages as a cash lump sum is not justifiable in South Africa's severely constrained fiscal environment. If funds from a province's equitable share are depleted by advance lump-sum payments, the province may be unable to provide health services at the required level.

The only effective remedy would then be to seek an increase in its equitable share, which would affect the national budget, he says. Motsoaledi also says medical negligence claims are currently not budgeted for. This results in large contingent liabilities being recorded in the annual financial statements of provincial health departments. When the liability is realised, the department must pay the full lump sum upfront from money that would have been used to provide health services.

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Treasury Expert Warns Of Fiscal Threat

To bolster its case, the government has roped in former National Treasury official Andrew Donaldson to provide expert evidence. Donaldson, now affiliated with the University of Cape Town, is a former head of the budget office and public finance divisions at the National Treasury. He played a leading role in introducing the medium-term expenditure framework in 1998.

In his affidavit, Donaldson says the current medical claims regime threatens South Africa's ability to provide public healthcare, which caters for more than 80% of the population. Although not all claims result in awards against the state, the rise in medical negligence claims clearly threatens the state's capacity to provide and improve health service delivery, he says.

On present trends, the annual increase in claims against state health departments already exceeds the real increase in resources available for health service delivery, Donaldson says. It will soon exceed even the nominal annual increases in resources. In these circumstances, continuing to meet claims through full, up-front payment of estimated future medical expenses would be self-defeating, because this cost alone would undermine the state's capacity to improve health service delivery over time.

Wim Trengove, who represents the family of the child at the centre of the landmark case, will tell the apex court that the state's proposed solution would perpetuate South Africa's deep inequalities. A mother and baby who suffer wrongful injury, disability and loss in a private hospital would be entitled to their full common law rights, including full compensation for private healthcare paid in a lump sum, his affidavit says.

That would give them freedom and agency in their choices and in determining their future medical care. Trengove argues this line of discrimination will in large part run along existing lines of inequality in the country. The Constitutional Court must now decide whether the state can substitute ongoing treatment for lump-sum cash payouts in medical negligence cases.