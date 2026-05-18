State Prosecutor's Absence Delays Bail Hearing for Taxi Boss Joe Sibanyoni

The bail hearing for taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and his three co-accused in their ongoing extortion matter was set to continue at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, 18 May 2026. However, proceedings were delayed after the state prosecutor failed to appear. Shaun Abrahams, Sibanyoni’s legal representative, indicated that he would be pursuing a contempt of court application against state advocate Mkhuliseli Ntaba for not attending court.

The bail hearing for taxi boss Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and his three co-accused in their ongoing extortion matter was set to continue at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday, 18 May 2026.

However, proceedings, which were due to commence at 9am, were delayed after the state prosecutor failed to appear. As a result, Sibanyoni’s legal representative, former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams, indicated that he would be pursuing a contempt of court application against state advocate Mkhuliseli Ntaba for not attending court. Ntaba’s conduct was described as unprofessional by Abrahams, who noted that Chief Magistrate Tully Tonjeni had specifically instructed that the prosecutor be present in court on Monday.

The magistrate highlighted that Ntaba was delayed due to paperwork but no specific time of arrival was communicated to the court. The accused, Sibanyoni, together with Bafana Oupa Sindane, Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela, is accused in a case involving extortion and money laundering. The state claims that over the period from 2022 to 2025, the trio allegedly forced a businessman in Nkangala district to pay more than R2.2 million as a protection fee.

The prosecution further allege that the complainant made payments into accounts linked to the accused, after which the money was allegedly transferred through several banking channels in an effort to disguise its source. The state had opposed bail for all accused because the alleged offences fall under Schedule 5 of the Criminal Procedure Act





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joe Sibanyoni Extortion Money Laundering Bail Hearing State Prosecutor Contempt Of Court Legal Practice Council Legal Procedure Act Magistrate Tully Tonjeni Mkhuliseli Ntaba

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taxi Boss Demands Extortion Fee for Construction Project: Sibanyoni in Court Amid AllegationsTaxi boss Madoda Johannes Sibanyoni, alongside allies Philemon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimbi Daniel Masilela, faces allegations of extortion for allegedly demanding a cut from the construction of a road project. Sibanyoni's business is heavily engaged in the extraction and exploration sectors, including key expressions of interest for public works projects and municipal tenders.

Read more »

Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni set to return to courtSibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza and Bafana Sindane were arrested by the Political Killings Task Team last week.

Read more »

Singer Thando Nje trends after supporting her taxi boss father Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni in courtSinger and rising star Thando Nje showed public support for her controversial father, Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni, during his court appearance.

Read more »

Kenya: State Directed to Release SGR Contracts After Appeal Court RulingThe Court of Appeal has ordered the disclosure of contracts and related documents for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project, upholding a High Court decision that directed the State to release the information under Kenya's access to information laws.

Read more »