State Opposes Bail for NCC Leader Fadiel Adams, Citing Recent Conduct and Evasion Concerns

The state has presented several reasons for opposing the bail application of National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams, citing his recent conduct, disregard for court orders, and potential to evade trial. The state argued that Adams' actions indicate his resentment against the PKTT team and his willingness to continue making reckless statements without facts.

The state has presented several reasons for opposing the bail application of National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and MP Fadiel Adams , who appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to apply for bail.

The state argued that Adams was arrested over allegations that he interfered with ongoing investigations into the murder of the late ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. The state presented evidence that Adams' recent conduct, such as not handing himself in to the police after learning about a warrant for his arrest and insulting PKTT leaders, indicates his resentment against the PKTT team and his disregard for court orders.

The state also cited a 2023 case brought by the City of Cape Town municipal manager, where Adams was ordered to remove defamatory comments but continued posting, leading to a criminal charge. The state argued that Adams' past conduct and disregard for court orders show a likelihood of him continuing to make reckless statements without facts, potentially opening cases against him.

The state also presented evidence that Adams' difficulty in being traced and the lack of documentary proof of his residence indicate his potential to evade trial. The state argued that if Adams were released on bail, he would influence or intimidate witnesses or destroy evidence





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National Coloured Congress (NCC) Fadiel Adams Magistrate’S Court Pinetown South Africa Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) Bail Application Evading Trial Classified Crime Intelligence State Witness Classified Information

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