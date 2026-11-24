South Africa honors former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka with state funeral rites, military honours, and charter flights for mourners in the Eastern Cape.

South Africa n mourners are preparing to pay their final respects to former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka during a state memorial service scheduled for Tuesday in Rivonia. This significant public tribute serves as the initial formal recognition of the life and political career of the nation's first woman Deputy President before her final interment.

State Funeral Details and Military Honors

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka will be laid to rest on Saturday in the Eastern Cape , marking the conclusion of her official state tributes. The burial will be conducted as a State Funeral Category Two, a designation that reflects the high office she held during her public service tenure. This specific classification ensures that the deceased receives the full ceremonial treatment accorded to senior government officials in the country.

The ceremonial aspects of the event will include military honours, underscoring the national significance of her contributions to South African governance. These honours are typically reserved for individuals who have served the state at the highest levels, providing a dignified send-off for Mlambo-Ngcuka's legacy.

Political Tributes and ANC Leadership Reaction

Also read South Africa Prepares State Funeral for Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Senior political leaders, particularly within the African National Congress, have been actively remembering Mlambo-Ngcuka for her extensive contributions to the movement. Senior figures from the party have visited her family at their Sandton home to offer condolences and reflect on her historical role in the struggle for democracy and subsequent governance.

African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement highlighting that Mlambo-Ngcuka's contribution to both the party and the country will not be forgotten. He described her as a giant who will be remembered fondly by the ANC for the continuous role she played in the movement's history. Ramaphosa emphasized that she joins the ranks of other giants who have shaped the organization's trajectory over decades.

Logistical Arrangements for Mourners and Travel

Advertisement

To accommodate the large number of people wishing to attend the funeral in the Eastern Cape, the family has proposed charter flights departing from Johannesburg and Durban. These logistical arrangements are designed to ensure that mourners from major urban centers can travel to East London to pay their respects to the former Deputy President.

The return flights are planned for later on the same afternoon, facilitating a tight schedule for attendees who need to travel back to their respective regions. The cost of these flights is not fixed at this stage, as the final price will depend directly on the number of passengers who confirm their seats for the service.

Historical Significance and Public Mourning

The mourning process for Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka highlights her enduring influence on South African political history as a pioneering female leader. Her tenure as Deputy President broke significant barriers, making her a symbolic figure for gender equality in the nation's highest offices.

The combination of the Rivonia memorial, the Eastern Cape burial, and the organized travel infrastructure reflects the broad respect she commanded across different demographic and geographic lines. The upcoming events will serve as a national moment of reflection on her legacy and the impact of her public service on the modern South African state.