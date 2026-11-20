The department of higher education and training plans to limit individual academics to three publication units for journal papers and one book from 2028, after research found a small number of hyperprolific authors dominating subsidy claims.

South Africa's department of higher education and training has proposed capping the subsidy that individual academics can claim for their research output, with effect from 2028.

Researchers will be able to claim for no more than three publication units for papers carried in peer-reviewed journals and for no more than one book. The present policy sets no limit on an academic's claim for publication units. The first details of the plan were presented during a consultative forum with South Africa's 26 public universities on Thursday. The department is moving to close policy loopholes that have allowed universities and academics to manipulate the system in grand fashion.

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Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela leads the department. Preliminary findings suggest the practices are concentrated among a relatively small number of universities and academics. But there are indications the problem has been growing at an alarming rate. This has significant implications for the integrity of the system and the responsible use of public funds, said the department's deputy director-general for universities, Thandi Lewin.

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Crest Warns of Hyperprolific Authors

The policy overhaul is informed by research conducted by the Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology (Crest) at Stellenbosch University. Crest sounded a warning about the outsized impact of a relatively small number of hyperprolific authors. Its latest findings from the publication quality framework project show 24 authors each claimed research subsidies for more than 40 publications a year in 2020-25.

More than a quarter of the 7,754 publications, or 2,014, were claimed by academics from the University of Johannesburg. This institution employed the most productive academic of all, who accounted for 663 publications during this period, an average output of two per week. The University of Johannesburg said it was unable to respond to Business Day's questions before the publication's deadline. Any individual scholar can decide what they want to produce, said Crest director Johann Mouton.

The question is whether you should claim public money for everything you produce. He noted that academics were under immense pressure to publish or perish. The department's 2015 research output subsidy policy was intended to reward quality research, rather than everything that was produced. The department incentivises university research with a subsidy linked to publications in journals, books and conference proceedings, as well as research master's and doctoral graduates.

Funding and Subsidy Calculation

The funds are drawn from a subblock grant that was allocated R5.8bn in 2025/26 and shared among universities in line with their total publication units. The amount paid per publication unit varies from year to year, as it is determined by the total number of units claimed in previous years. It now stands at about R130,000. Publication units range from 10 for a scholarly book to a fraction of a unit for participation in a multi-author study.

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Modelling the impact of a cap of three over a six-year period in 2020-25 found the University of Johannesburg would have seen the biggest absolute decline. The sum of its total units awarded would have dropped from 18,631 to 16,069. Walter Sisulu University would have felt the sharpest relative impact, with the sum of its allocated units plunging almost 33% from 2,659 to 2,002.

New Rules for Visiting Scholars

Other measures planned by the department include new rules to limit the extent to which visiting scholars can claim subsidies. The department also plans revisions to the list of journals eligible for publication subsidies. The department's updated ZA Publications Monitor will be released by end-November, said Mouton. The proposed caps mark a significant shift in how the department seeks to balance research incentives with accountability for public funds.