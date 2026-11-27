South Africa prepares to honor former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka with a state funeral in eXesi on 28 November 2026. Details on the military preparations and flag protocols are included.

South Africa is preparing to lay a former Deputy President to rest as the State Funeral for the late Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 28 November 2026. The solemn ceremony will be hosted in eXesi, a town located in the Eastern Cape province, marking a significant moment of national remembrance. This event serves to honor an individual who held the highest offices in the country and contributed extensively to public service.

Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka State Funeral Logistics

Preparations for the funeral of the late former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka are currently underway in eXesi as of Friday. The location was chosen to host the official proceedings, which form part of the established national framework for honoring those who have served the country at the highest levels of public office. The event also recognizes South Africans who have recorded outstanding achievements or served with distinction in their respective fields. The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is deeply involved in these arrangements, ensuring that every ceremonial detail meets the required standards for a state occasion.

Also read President Ramaphosa to Lead State Funeral for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

SANDF Members Practice Funeral Ceremonies

The South African National Defence Force is actively coordinating the military aspects of the tribute to the late former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Members of the armed forces have been practicing formations and various ceremonial elements in the days leading up to the main event. These rigorous rehearsals ensure that the procession and the presentation of arms are executed with precision and dignity. The involvement of the military underscores the official nature of the state funeral and the respect accorded to the deceased.

Military Police and Navy Units Arrive in eXesi

Specific units of the South African military have already begun arriving at the venue in eXesi ahead of the main service. Members of the SANDF Navy arrived at the site to support the operational requirements of the funeral. Additionally, the SA Military Police Motorcycle Division has made its presence known, with its members arriving to help manage the ceremonial elements and security. These specialized units play a critical role in ensuring that the state funeral proceeds smoothly and that the protocols for honoring a former Deputy President are strictly observed.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa Declares National Mourning

In a move to signify the gravity of the occasion, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive last week regarding national mourning protocols. The President ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast from Sunday morning, 22 November, until the evening of Saturday, 28 November 2026. This period of lowered flags serves as a visible mark of respect across the country. The directive aligns with the timeline of the state funeral, ensuring that the nation collectively observes the mourning period before the burial ceremonies commence.

A Distinguished Career in Government and International Service

The decision to grant Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka a state funeral reflects her extensive and impactful career in both domestic and international spheres. Her public service record includes high-level government positions such as serving as the Minister of Minerals and Energy. She also held the role of Deputy Minister of Trade during her tenure in the executive branch. Beyond her national political contributions, she served as the Executive Director of UN Women, where she worked to advance gender equality and women's empowerment on a global scale.