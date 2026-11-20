Prosecutors argue that disputed evidence in the Vusimusi Matlala trial would have been found by police regardless of Musa Kekana's alleged assault, seeking admission for key items.

Prosecutors at the Johannesburg High Court argued on Friday that disputed evidence in the trial of Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala would have been discovered by police through independent investigative work, regardless of whether the court accepts that co-accused Musa Kekana was assaulted during his arrest in April 2024. Prosecutor Elize le Roux presented these submissions during a trial within a trial focused on the admissibility of evidence obtained during the arrest of Kekana and subsequent property searches.

Legal Arguments on Evidence Admissibility

The state maintains that there is no causal link between the alleged assault on Kekana and the discovery of incriminating items, asserting that police had reasonable grounds to proceed with the search independently. Le Roux urged Judge Cassim Moosa to adopt a holistic approach when assessing the collective evidence, emphasizing that the urgency of the situation justified the warrantless search and that the discoveries resulted from standard police investigative efforts rather than any cooperation from the accused.

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According to the state's narrative, a private security officer conducting surveillance identified a white Hyundai i20 suspected of involvement in a murder that morning. Le Roux argued that the security guard's observations were corroborated when police located the matching vehicle at the property identified by the guard. This account was further supported by police interception records indicating that occupants of the vehicle subsequently left in a Mercedes-Benz, linking the suspect vehicles directly to the scene.

During proceedings, Judge Moosa questioned Le Roux regarding the specific items recovered during the searches and their exact locations. Le Roux referred to cellphones and clothing allegedly recovered from the Mercedes-Benz, arguing that the police had reasonable grounds to arrest Kekana. The prosecutor insisted that the court must assess the situation as it existed on the day of the operation, rather than through a retrospective lens that might discount the immediacy of the threat or investigative need.

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Challenges to Allegations of Police Assault

The trial within a trial involves Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Musa Kekana, Tiego Mabusela, and Nthabiseng Nzama, who face charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering. Nzama is the daughter of Mabusela. The court is determining whether evidence obtained during Kekana's arrest can be admitted in the main trial, particularly given his claims of being assaulted and suffocated by police during the operation. Le Roux conceded that aspects of Captain Phumi Sekgobela's testimony were unsatisfactory but disputed that discrepancies in his account established an assault occurred.

Le Roux argued that inconsistencies in Sekgobela's testimony reflected issues with credibility and memory rather than deliberate falsehoods about physical violence. She maintained that even if an assault were established, it did not lead police to the disputed material, stating clearly that nothing emanated from the alleged assault that contributed to the evidence collection. The prosecutor characterized Kekana's evidence as tailored, pointing to differences between his bail affidavit and his current testimony, although Judge Moosa noted that torture allegations had been raised in a bail affidavit made approximately three weeks after the incident.

Impact on Trial Proceedings and Next Steps

Proceedings at the Johannesburg High Court resumed following a brief pause that allowed Matlala to appear before the Madlanga commission and permitted Nzama to write her exams. Le Roux concluded her closing arguments by stating that the state had discharged its burden concerning the assault allegations, asserting that the evidence would have been discovered even without Kekana's consent, cooperation, or assistance. She described this independent discovery as the strongest argument the state relies on to admit the evidence.

These submissions remain arguments presented before the court and do not constitute judicial findings on the lawfulness of the arrest, the searches, or the alleged assault against Musa Kekana. The judge must now evaluate these competing views to determine if the evidence can be used in the main trial against Vusimusi Matlala and his co-accused, a decision that will significantly impact the trajectory of the complex criminal proceedings involving multiple high-profile defendants.