New Netflix series reveals tensions between Anele Mdoda and her sisters, alongside claims about prenup warnings and family disputes surrounding her marriage to Bonelela Mgudlwa.

A new four-part Netflix series titled Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza has reignited public interest in the personal life of broadcaster Anele Mdoda. The documentary, which premiered on November 13, 2026, offers an intimate look at the relationship between Mdoda and her husband, Bonelela Buzza Mgudlwa. The release of the show has caused Mdoda to trend on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, as fans and critics alike react to the behind-the-scenes revelations.

The Couple's Timeline and Union Details

Anele Mdoda and Bonelela Buzza Mgudlwa, also known as Buzza James, shared a long history before officially tying the knot. The couple described themselves as childhood sweethearts, having first met when Mdoda was sixteen and Mgudlwa was seventeen years old. Their romantic journey eventually led to a traditional wedding ceremony held on Sunday, April 20, 2025. This initial celebration was followed by a formal white wedding ceremony in November 2025. Mgudlwa is identified as an admitted attorney of the high court and a member of the Thembu royal family. He is Xhosa and originates from the Eastern Cape region of South Africa.

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Behind the Scenes of the Wedding Production

The Netflix series provides a comprehensive narrative of the couple's journey to the altar. Viewers are taken through various pre-wedding events, including a vacation trip to Kenya. The show also details the intricate process of wedding planning and the private nature of the white wedding ceremony. A significant portion of the documentary focuses on the traditional ceremony, which took place at the Mgudlwa family home. This setting underscores the importance of family heritage and cultural traditions in the couple's union, highlighting the royal connections of the groom.

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Family Estrangement and Sister Disputes

A major point of contention highlighted in the first episode involves Mdoda's estrangement from her three sisters. Mdoda openly addressed why she did not include her sisters in the wedding celebrations. She justified her decision by stating that a wedding should not be treated as a family reunion. Her sisters are named Unathi, Thembisa, and Zamalisa. The documentary suggests that this exclusion caused significant friction within the family. Mdoda's choice to keep the event private appears to have severed ties or strained relationships with her siblings, creating a public narrative of familial discord.

Social Media Claims About Prenup Warnings

Zamalisa X has publicly addressed the ongoing family estrangement and disputed the narrative presented in the documentary. She alleged that friends of Mdoda were concerned about Mgudlwa's intentions. According to X, two of Mdoda's long-time friends approached their father. These friends requested that he persuade Anele to sign a prenuptial agreement because they did not trust Bonelela Mgudlwa. X stated that Mdoda ignored these warnings. She claimed that despite being told her husband might turn on her, Mdoda proceeded with the wedding to ensure she could host her Netflix wedding. The tweet from X received one million views, amplifying the controversy.