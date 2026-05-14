Starlink's South African Expansion Halted by Regulatory Deadlock Over Empowerment Laws

ICASA has rejected a government policy that would allow Starlink and other multinationals to bypass strict 30 percent local ownership requirements through investment programs.

The ambitions of Elon Musk and his satellite internet venture, Starlink , have encountered a significant regulatory roadblock in South Africa . The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa , known as ICASA , has effectively dismissed a policy direction proposed by Communications Minister Solly Malatsi.

This policy aimed to broaden the interpretation of broad-based black economic empowerment, or B-BBEE, to facilitate the entry of global telecommunications giants into the local market. At the heart of the dispute is the Electronic Communications Act, which mandates that individual license holders must have at least 30 percent ownership by historically disadvantaged groups.

While the government sought to find a flexible path forward, the regulator has maintained a strict adherence to the current legislative framework, leaving Starlink in a state of limbo. Minister Malatsi had advocated for the implementation of Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes, commonly referred to as EEIPs. These programs are designed specifically for multinational corporations that may be unable or unwilling to divest equity shares in their global operations.

Instead of selling 30 percent of the company to local partners, an EEIP allows a foreign firm to earn empowerment points by investing heavily in local skills development, infrastructure, and training initiatives. The Minister argued that this approach would align with the broader ICT Sector Code and the B-BBEE Act, providing a viable alternative to traditional ownership requirements.

His primary objective was to ensure that all South Africans, regardless of their location or economic status, could access affordable and meaningful internet connectivity to escape poverty and build sustainable livelihoods. However, ICASA has pushed back against this interpretation. The regulator clarified that while the ICT Sector Code mentions such investment programs, the primary governing law, the Electronic Communications Act, does not currently recognize them as a substitute for equity ownership.

ICASA asserted that for EEIPs to become a legally valid method of achieving empowerment for individual licenses, the South African Parliament must first amend the Electronic Communications Act. This creates a systemic deadlock where the ministry provides policy guidance, but the regulator cannot legally implement it without a formal change in the law.

Consequently, any hope that Starlink could bypass the ownership mandate through strategic investment has been temporarily extinguished. This regulatory struggle is unfolding against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tension. The situation has been further complicated by the public rhetoric of Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump, both of whom have criticized B-BBEE laws as restrictive or unfair.

The friction reached a peak following meetings between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump in Washington, aimed at resetting bilateral relations. These discussions occurred amidst controversial claims regarding white genocide and the treatment of Afrikaner farmers, issues that Musk has also highlighted. The intersection of high-stakes diplomacy and strict national empowerment laws has made the licensing of Starlink a politically charged issue, transcending simple business negotiations.

Despite the high-level political interest and the pressing need for better internet coverage in rural areas, the current legal reality remains unchanged. ICASA chairperson Mothibi Ramusi has previously confirmed that Starlink has not received a formal license to provide electronic communications or broadcasting services within the country. While Minister Malatsi continues to push for a legislative overhaul to make the licensing regime more inclusive of global players, the immediate future for Starlink in South Africa remains uncertain.

The company must now decide whether to seek a local equity partner to satisfy the 30 percent requirement or wait for a potentially lengthy legislative process to modify the national law





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