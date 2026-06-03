Stakeholders Urge Menstrual Dignity as a Basic Right in South African Schools

As Menstrual Hygiene Day approaches, South African stakeholders call for menstrual dignity to be recognized as a basic right, not charity, highlighting the need for free sanitary products, education, and improved facilities to combat period poverty affecting learners.

Access to sanitary products, education and proper facilities can help ensure girls stay in school and learn with confidence and dignity. As the world prepares to observe Menstrual Hygiene Day on 28 May, stakeholders in South Africa are calling for menstrual dignity in schools to be recognised as a basic right rather than an act of charity.

The Department of Basic Education, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Premier FMCG and the Baithudi Mampane Foundation have raised concerns over the ongoing impact of period poverty on learners across the country. According to these organisations, many girls continue to miss school, struggle in silence, and face stigma due to limited access to sanitary products and menstrual health support.

They stressed that menstruation is not only a health issue, but also an education and equality issue, affecting attendance, confidence, participation, and long-term educational outcomes. Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule said menstrual dignity is fundamental in ensuring girls can learn and participate in safe and supportive environments. Ngaatendwe Murombedzi, AIDS Healthcare Foundation regional advocacy and policy manager, noted that period poverty continues to affect thousands of learners across South Africa.

She stated that no learner should be disadvantaged, excluded, or miss valuable learning opportunities because of a lack of access to menstrual health support. The organisations highlighted that challenges linked to menstruation are often worsened by poverty, inadequate sanitation facilities, misinformation, and social stigma. These factors create a cycle of disadvantage that undermines girls' educational achievement and self-esteem.

Calls have also been made for practical and sustainable interventions, including access to free or affordable sanitary products in schools, improved menstrual health education, and better sanitation infrastructure. Simple interventions such as pad dispensers in toilets can make a huge difference when a learner starts her period unexpectedly at school, said Surprise Mokwatsi.

Palesa Tsotetsi added that greater education and awareness are needed to break the stigma around menstruation, emphasising that boys, families, educators and communities should all be part of the conversation. Thapelo Mampane of the Baithudi Mampane Foundation said addressing period poverty requires collaboration between the government, businesses, civil society organisations and communities. This multi-sectoral approach ensures that solutions are sustainable and reach the most vulnerable learners.

In addition to product distribution, comprehensive sexuality education that includes menstrual health can empower both boys and girls to understand and support each other. Schools must also ensure that water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities are safe, private and well-maintained, as lack of clean toilets and water can deter girls from attending school during menstruation.

As South Africa marks Menstrual Hygiene Day, stakeholders have urged all sectors to work together to ensure every learner can attend school and learn with dignity. They emphasised that menstrual dignity is not charity, but a matter of rights, equality and opportunity. The overarching message is that no girl should have to choose between her education and her menstrual health. By investing in menstrual hygiene management, the country can boost school attendance, improve educational outcomes, and promote gender equality.

The stakeholders call on national and local governments to prioritise menstrual health in education budgets and policies, and to partner with private sector and non-profits to scale up interventions. Ultimately, ensuring menstrual dignity in schools is a shared responsibility that requires sustained commitment and action from all members of society. Only then can South Africa truly achieve inclusive and equitable quality education for every child





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Menstrual Hygiene Day Period Poverty Menstrual Dignity Education Gender Equality

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