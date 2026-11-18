Former staff and volunteers argue that St Luke's Combined Hospices made a critical error by closing its Kenilworth inpatient unit, leaving life-limiting patients with nowhere to turn when home care fails.

The closure of the St Luke's Combined Hospices Inpatient Unit in December 2024 has left a critical gap in the healthcare landscape for individuals with life-limiting illnesses. When symptoms become unmanageable at home, families face a desperate search for professional medical aid and compassionate support. This specific facility in Kenilworth , which historically served as a sanctuary for terminal patients, has remained empty for nearly two years following its closure.

Core Details of the Unit Closure

St Luke's concluded that maintaining the physical facility for the Inpatient Unit was financially unsustainable over the long term. The organization decided to shift its operational focus entirely toward community-based services rather than inpatient hospitalization. This strategic pivot was intended to streamline resources and address the organization's broader financial challenges. However, this decision has fundamentally altered the safety net for patients who can no longer be safely cared for in their own homes.

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For more than four decades, the answer to the question of where a dying patient goes when home care fails was the St Luke's Inpatient Unit . It provided a specialized environment where symptoms could be strictly controlled and families could receive much-needed respite. The facility offered person-centred care delivered by a dedicated team that understood the complex needs of people approaching the end of their lives. Today, that same building stands empty, despite the persistent and growing need for such specialized care.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

A coalition known as We Are Put Patients First , comprised of former staff members and volunteers, is currently raising alarms about this closure. They argue that treating death at home as a universal solution ignores the harsh realities of an overstretched public health system. The group contends that the average family does not possess the space, financial resources, or physical strength to manage the final, intense stages of a serious illness. They emphasize that caregiving is often physically and emotionally exhausting for relatives who are already at a breaking point.

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The responses provided by St Luke's and the Department of Health have left these former employees feeling that the core issue is being deliberately sidestepped. Critics point out that the organization has not sufficiently accounted for the limits of the current public health infrastructure. They argue that relying solely on family caregivers is a flawed model when the necessary support structures are absent or inadequate. The debate highlights a significant disconnect between administrative decisions and the lived experiences of vulnerable patients and their exhausted families.

Real-World Impact on Patients and Families

The consequences of this closure are immediately visible in the struggles faced by ordinary citizens seeking end-of-life care. Community home-based carers provide valuable support, but their visits are strictly limited to twice a week for only ninety minutes. When a patient's condition deteriorates outside of these scheduled visits, families often find themselves with nowhere to turn for emergency assistance. This lack of support creates a dangerous vacuum where patients can suffer without professional medical intervention.

Panicked family members are frequently forced to call an ambulance, leading to a chaotic journey through the general emergency department. Even if the patient survives the transport, they often face long waits in a hospital passage before a bed becomes available. A general hospital bed, hastily separated by a curtain, does not provide the privacy, time, or compassionate support that a dying patient requires. This environment is described as the antithesis of the total pain model of care, which is a defining feature of specialist palliative medicine.

Financial Context and Future Implications

St Luke's has defended its decision by citing low occupancy rates, claiming the unit cared for an average of three to five patients compared to six hundred community cases. Former staff dispute these figures, noting that the low numbers were a direct result of cost-cutting measures, such as the discontinuation of weekend and 24-hour nursing cover in 2023. These financial decisions led to medical aids referring paying patients elsewhere, further reducing admission numbers and creating a persistent waiting list.

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Recent internal reviews have added further complexity to the situation. A PwC audit raised serious concerns regarding governance failures, a culture of fear, lack of trust, staff shortages, and high staff turnover. Critics believe that St Luke's management has not adequately addressed these systemic issues. Instead of fixing the underlying problems, the organization removed a vital service, leaving the community without a crucial resource for dignified end-of-life care.