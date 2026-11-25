St. George's University and the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada collaborate on a new medical ID card to improve crisis management and care for patients in the Caribbean and globally.

St. George's University (SGU) in Grenada is launching a critical initiative to enhance sickle cell disease management through a new medical resource. Led by Dr. Mary Maj, Professor and Deputy Chair of the Department of Biochemistry at SGU, the project collaborates with the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada to create a dedicated Care Card. This tool aims to provide healthcare professionals with rapid access to essential treatment guidance during emergencies.

Global Sickle Cell Disease Statistics

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 7.74 million people were living with sickle cell disease worldwide in 2021. Approximately 515,000 babies were born with the condition that year. Nearly all of those births occurred in sub-Saharan Africa, where nearly 80% of all babies born with the disease reside. The condition affects hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen, leading to anemia, severe pain, infections, stroke, and organ damage.

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Inheritance Patterns and Risk Factors

Hemoglobin results are commonly described as AA, AS, or SS, though variants like SC can also cause the disease. Individuals with sickle cell trait (AS) do not have the disease but can pass the gene to their children. When both parents carry the trait, each pregnancy carries a one-in-four chance of producing a child with sickle cell disease. Qualified health professionals can explain these results and inherited risks, helping individuals make informed decisions without stigma.

Historical Context in Western Medicine

The disease's presence in the Western world traces back to the African diaspora. Dr. James Herrick published the first description of the disease in Western medical literature in 1910. This foundational case was based on Sir Walter Clement Noel, a young dental student from Grenada studying in Chicago. More than a century later, the lesson remains relevant: knowing one's genotype is only part of the solution. Better outcomes depend on early diagnosis, access to treatment, and consistent care.

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Developing the Sickle Cell Care Card

The new initiative focuses on practical tools for local stakeholders. Dr. Mary Maj and the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada are working with healthcare providers to develop the Care Card. This document will give healthcare professionals rapid access to essential treatment guidance during a sickle cell crisis. SGU students are contributing by researching best-practice treatment guidelines and creating educational resources to support improved awareness and patient care.

Clinical Management and Future Steps

Timely, appropriate care can reduce complications associated with the disease. Management may include regular clinical reviews, vaccinations, pain management, and medicines such as hydroxyurea. Some patients need blood transfusions, and stem-cell transplantation may be an option for carefully selected patients. The Care Card is designed to support these efforts by providing key information, such as the patient's diagnosis and treating physician, in one readily accessible place.