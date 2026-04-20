St Alban’s College Recognized as Pretoria’s Premier Private School in 2025 Choice Awards

St Alban’s College has been named the best private school in Pretoria, celebrating its legacy of academic distinction, sporting heritage, and its commitment to broadening access through significant scholarship funding.

St Alban’s College, a prestigious Anglican institution for boys, has officially been crowned the best private school in Pretoria. This recognition comes through the highly respected 2025 Choice Awards , an initiative organized by the Pretoria Rekord and Caxton local newspapers, which have been celebrating regional excellence for over three decades. The awards process is a rigorous two-phase affair, beginning with public nominations and concluding with a massive voting campaign.

Residents of Pretoria cast their ballots for their favorite local entities across more than 200 categories, and winners are chosen based strictly on the volume of valid votes received. To be eligible, a business or institution must maintain a physical presence in the city and secure enough nominations to reach the final voting ballot. Founded on February 1, 1963, on the grounds of Struben Farm, St Alban’s College started with a modest intake of only 37 boys and a humble chapel that was once a cowshed. The school was the vision of Bishop Robert Selby Taylor, who sought to establish an independent boys school grounded in Anglican values. With the partnership of Mello MacRobert and Monty Knoll, the school blossomed from a solitary building in muddy fields into a sprawling campus that today supports 600 pupils and eight boarding houses. Headmaster Shane Kidwell notes that the school is in a privileged position, attracting top-tier staff and families from across South Africa. This, he argues, is the primary driver behind the consistent academic and cultural growth observed over the last 60 years. Academic excellence remains at the heart of the St Alban’s experience. The matric class of 2025 achieved a remarkable 2.31 distinctions per candidate, maintaining a 100 percent pass rate with an impressive 96.4 percent achieving university exemption. Notably, 72 percent of students secured one or more distinctions, with stellar performances in subjects such as French, Drama, Business Studies, Physical Science, and Information Technology. This commitment to quality extends to their athletic programs, where the school emphasizes character building and leadership through sports like cricket, rugby, water polo, and hockey. The school’s athletic legacy is deeply rooted in its history, having been founded by Anton Murray, a former South African test cricketer whose ethos of holistic development still guides the curriculum today. While the school recognizes that its high-end tuition—costing over 200,000 Rand annually for day students and significantly more for boarders—is prohibitive for most South Africans, it remains committed to inclusivity through financial aid. Currently, the institution invests 8 million Rand annually into scholarship and bursary funds. The administration has explicitly stated its long-term goal to expand these offerings to ensure that merit becomes the sole criterion for admission, rather than financial status. By bridging the gap between elite schooling and accessible education, St Alban’s College continues to set a benchmark for independent schooling within the capital, cementing its reputation as a leader in both the classroom and the sporting arena





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St Alban’S College Pretoria Education Private Schools South Africa Choice Awards Academic Excellence

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