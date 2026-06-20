Springboks' Win Over Barbarians Marred by Franco Mostert Injury Concern Ahead of England Test

South Africa's Springboks secured a 12-try victory over the Barbarians but face injury anxiety as lock Franco Mostert limped off. Coach Rassie Erasmus fears a serious ankle injury, potentially impacting their Nations Championship opener against England in two weeks. Despite the win, depth options are being assessed.

The South African national rugby team, the Springboks , secured a dominant victory over the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, but the win was overshadowed by a significant injury concern.

Lock Franco Mostert, a veteran presence in the pack, was forced to leave the field after limping during the second half. Head coach Rassie Erasmus immediately expressed his worry, stating he feared the worst for Mostert, who was scheduled to undergo scans the following day to determine the severity of the ankle injury. Erasmus highlighted that Mostert, known for his toughness and resilience, would not normally leave the pitch unless the injury was serious, amplifying concerns within the camp.

The timing of the injury is particularly problematic as the Springboks prepare for their opening match of the Nations Championship against England, a high-stakes Test scheduled in just two weeks. Losing an experienced and reliable lock like Mostert so close to such a crucial fixture would be a considerable setback for the team's preparations and strategic options. Despite the worrying injury cloud, the match itself was a showcase of the Boks' attacking prowess and squad depth.

The team ran in a total of 12 tries, demonstrating a potent and varied offensive game. Wing Edwill van der Merwe was the standout performer, scoring a hat-trick and continuously testing the Barbarian's defensive line. The coaching staff also used the opportunity to blood several new or less experienced players, giving them valuable minutes against a strong and seasoned opposition.

Among those who caught the eye was 20-year-old Riley Norton, who is slated to captain the Junior Springboks at the upcoming U20 World Championship. Erasmus praised Norton's performance, noting that playing a full, demanding match against grown men at such a young age is no small feat and indicates promising future talent within the system. Coach Erasmus, while acknowledging the worry over Mostert's condition, tried to project confidence in the team's broader roster options at the lock position.

He pointed to players like Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth as ready alternatives, and mentioned that Ruan Nortje had recently played for the Bulls, while Cobus Wiese remains another candidate. However, Erasmus also candidly observed that replacing an established veteran with backup players, no matter how talented, is not seamless; these players lack the same ingrained chemistry and settled rhythm that a core group develops over time.

He contrasted South Africa's relative depth and strength-in-breadth with that of other nations, stating that the Boks are in a comparatively better position regarding injury replacements and thus have less reason for complaint. Nevertheless, the immediate future and build-up to the England Test will be heavily influenced by the outcome of Mostert's scans, with the entire squad and support staff hoping for a positive prognosis that would allow the lock to either be fit for the opener or, at the very least, avoid a long-term absence that would deplete their options in the second row.

The focus now shifts from celebrating a comprehensive win to anxiously awaiting medical updates on one of their key forwards





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Springboks Barbarians Franco Mostert Rassie Erasmus Injury Nations Championship England Lock Rugby Union Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

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