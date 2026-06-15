Springboks Warned Against Underestimating Barbarians Before Gqeberha Clash

Deon Davids cautions the Springboks against overlooking the Barbarians, highlighting the invitational side's attacking ethos and talent. The focus remains on the Boks' own game development and balance during their extended preparation.

Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has issued a strong warning against taking the favourites tag lightly ahead of the upcoming match against the Barbarians in Gqeberha this Saturday.

While the Baa-Baas are traditionally a scratch side with limited preparation time, Davids emphasizes that their unique ethos and wealth of world-class talent make them a formidable opponent capable of upsetting any international team. The Barbarians, who suffered a heavy 54-7 defeat to the Springboks in Cape Town last year, may lack the cohesive training periods of a regular national side, but Davids insists this does not diminish their threat.

He points to the squad's composition-filled with seasoned players who possess an intangible 'X factor'-as a key reason for caution. The coach explained that the Barbarians' identity is built on entertaining, attacking rugby, a philosophy encouraged by their selectors who choose individuals capable of spontaneous brilliance.





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Springboks Barbarians Deon Davids Gqeberha Test Match

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