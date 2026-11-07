Springboks vs Italy: South Africa Return to Europe With Confidence

South Africa face Italy in Turin as world champions prepare for their European tour. Key stats, squad updates, and historical records define this crucial Southern Series clash.

The Springboks prepare to return to European soil for a highly anticipated clash against Italy on Saturday afternoon. This match marks the beginning of their next phase in the Southern Series, where the world champions aim to maintain their dominant standing in international rugby.

Team Lineups and Key Roster Changes

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi leads the starting XV from the blindside flanker position, while flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit takes the number seven jersey. The backline features Damian Willemse at fullback, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu managing the fly-half duties and Morne van den Berg orchestrating play from scrum-half. The forwards are anchored by lock Ruan Nortje and tighthead prop Thomas du Toit, alongside hooker Malcolm Marx and tighthead Ox Nche in the front row.

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Italy counters with a squad led by captain Giacomo Nicotera behind the scrum. Mirko Belloni starts at fullback for the Azzurri, supported by wing Ange Capuozzo and centre Paolo Odogwu. Paolo Garbisi controls the fly-half role, with Alessandro Fusco at scrum-half. The Italian pack relies on flankers Lorenzo Cannone and Samuele Locatelli, with Federico Ruzza and Niccolò Cannone forming the second row.

Several notable absences impact the Springbok lineup, including injured stars Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe. In response, coach Jacques Erasmus has integrated Salmaan Moerat into the starting fourteenth, marking his return to Test action following previous injury sidelining. Moerat joins Kurt-Lee Arendse on the bench, providing depth to the back three options for the upcoming challenge.

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Historical Dominance and Statistical Context

The historical record heavily favors South Africa, who have won 17 of the 18 previous meetings against Italy. The sole exception occurred in Florence in 2016, when Italy secured a narrow 20-18 victory over the Springboks. This Saturday fixture will be only the second time the two nations compete in Turin, with South Africa winning the previous encounter in the city 32-14 last year.

Current form suggests South Africa remains the overwhelming favorite. The team has played 19 matches in the recent campaign, securing 18 wins with only one loss. Their statistical dominance is evident in their points differential, having scored 883 points while conceding just 233. They have recorded 117 tries for and allowed only 21, with their highest single-match score reaching an impressive 101-0.

Italy has demonstrated a capacity to upset established rugby powers, particularly when playing before home supporters. The Azzurri view this match as a vital opportunity to produce a statement performance in front of their fans. However, the Springboks arrive in Europe with significant momentum, having recently won the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series 3-1 against New Zealand after a perfect opening in July against England, Scotland, and Wales.

Milestone Chances and Future Implications

Individual achievements highlight the significance of this match for several Springbok veterans. Jesse Kriel requires just five more Test caps after this encounter to reach the prestigious milestone of 100 Test appearances. Similarly, the 2025 World Rugby and SA Rugby Men's Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx, needs only five more Tests to join the exclusive 100s club.

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Recent performances have shown minor vulnerabilities, including a narrow defeat to Australia in Perth. Despite this setback, the world champions remain a formidable proposition. South Africa is determined to make a strong presence felt as they head north, aiming to reinforce their credentials as one of the premier teams to beat in the new competition structure.

The match in Turin serves as a critical test for both squads. For Italy, it is a chance to prove their resilience on the international stage. For South Africa, it represents an opportunity to validate their squad depth amid injuries and to celebrate the approaching career milestones of their veteran leaders. The result will further define the competitive landscape of European rugby for the coming months.