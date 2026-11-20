South Africa must beat Ireland and score four tries in Dublin on 21 November to keep their Nations Championship hopes alive, with Christophe Ridley refereeing and several key player matchups decided.

South Africa will face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday 21 November in a Nations Championship clash at the Aviva Stadium, with kick-off at 6.40pm. The Springboks must beat Ireland and score four tries, while hoping England do them a favour, to keep their Nations Championship title hopes alive.

Referee Ridley and Springbok Team Changes

French-born English referee Christophe Ridley will be in charge of the game. By the time they play Ireland this weekend, South Africa will already know whether the trophy is within reach or not. Eben Etzebeth returns at lock for the Springboks, with Lood de Jager moving to the bench and both Ruan Nortje and Franco Mostert dropped. Jasper Wiese will miss out after his red card for a brutal clean-out last weekend.

Also read Springboks Face Ireland in Nations Championship Test

Cameron Hanekom steps in for the suspended Wiese at No 8. Etzebeth, Moodie and van Staden are all making their first appearances in the November fixtures of the Nations Championship. Etzebeth expects a bruising set-piece battle against Ireland in Dublin and believes the Springboks have a major weapon in Ox Nché. Coach Andy Farrell made multiple changes to the Ireland team that smashed Fiji 43-15 last weekend.

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Irish Captain Sheehan and Scrum Battle

Dan Sheehan returns after a concussion layoff and will captain the Irish at eighth man instead of his usual hooker role. Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw will be paired at centre, with James Ryan, Nick Timoney and Bundee Aki on the bench. Springbok prop Wilco Louw insists there is no secret formula behind South Africa's front-row power ahead of Saturday's Nations Championship clash. The scrum battle will be key, with Ox Nché facing Tadhg Furlong.

Nché, who was injured at the time, will be relishing the opportunity to come up against Furlong, who has been a long-time opponent of his. South Africa's No 1 loosehead will look to make an impact from the first time the forwards pack down to establish dominance at the scrum. That could help the Boks build some attacking pressure. Wilco Louw will face Andrew Porter in a finely watched battle.

Louw was the one who sent Porter to the sin bin in 2025 after pulverising the loosehead at scrum time. The groundwork was laid by then starting tighthead Thomas du Toit. Du Toit will come off the bench, and the roles could be reversed for the South Africans when it comes to applying pressure. Porter knows what is coming his way, so he will do anything to find some sort of stability against Louw up front.

Porter has a tendency to swing his hips out to the left under pressure, and it helps at times, but the referees will be on the lookout for that. Cameron Hanekom faces a Test against the unknown for the Bok rookie, who steps in for the suspended Jasper Wiese. Sheehan is normally a very abrasive hooker, and Ireland selecting him at No 8 shows his versatility.

Hanekom Opportunity Against Ireland

His experience could be crucial at the back of the scrum and could lend some more scrummaging strength to the hosts. Hanekom, though, will look to grab this rare starting opportunity. His dynamism in attack, raw stopping power in defence and smart play around the fringes with pick-and-goes will be vital components of the Bok forward game. It's a chance for him to show that he could be another option at the back for Wiese.

Morné van den Berg faces another critical test in the north, having had a strong season in the No 9 jersey, despite last weekend's loss against France. It's another chance to measure himself against one of the most experienced scrumhalves on the planet. Van den Berg will look to hit back after being upstaged by French captain Antoine Dupont. The Boks will be wary of Gibson-Park's trickery.

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He has the ability to turn a game on its head with his sniping plays around the ruck, kicks into space or clever kicks over the top of a ruck. He always has an extra option up his sleeve, and it will be up to the Springbok defence to shut him down. Damian Willemse faces another stern examination under the high ball as Ireland look to exploit any weaknesses in the aerial battle.

Willemse High Ball Challenge

The double World Cup-winning fullback will want to make up for last week's performance, especially under the high ball. He was not his usual secure self and can expect to be tested by the Irish kickers.

However, it's unusual for Willemse to have two off games back-to-back, so a response can be expected from him. His marshalling of the backfield will be critical against a tricky Ireland attack, and how he shuts down the likes of Hugo Keenan could aid the Boks. The Irish No 15 loves to run with the ball in hand, and alongside the wingers, he can be devastating.

One of his key traits is also a strong presence under the high kicks, which will test Willemse. Rassie Erasmus predicted this would happen in his sharp comments on inconsistencies in enforcing World Rugby's rules. The respective top teams of each hemisphere will face off in the Nations Championship main final, while the Irish will see this as a grudge match after the world champions beat them at home a season ago.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said: "This is a massive match for us, and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin, so we felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection, while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter. "