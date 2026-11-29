South Africa play France in the inaugural Nations Championship final on Sunday, with Siya Kolisi and Felix Jones vowing to make the nation proud despite Pieter-Steph du Toit's withdrawal.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Felix Jones have vowed the Springboks will give everything to make the nation proud when they face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday.

Springboks Prepare for Twickenham Showdown

The match kicks off at 6.40pm SA time. It is the last game of the year for the Boks and a trophy is on the line. Jones said the final would be one of the biggest tests of the season. He said finals take on a life of their own and the game may not resemble anything the team has played this year, although facing France two weeks ago offers some insight.

Also read Nations Championship Final: France and Springboks Set for Twickenham Showdown

He noted the last full final was in 2023 and the next squad gathering is the February camp, so the team wants to end well. Kolisi agreed on the significance of the occasion. He said the Boks did not play their best in the last two games and failed to do what they planned, but there were moments this year when everything clicked as a unit with good defence.

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He called it the most important test of the year and said the team wants to be the first to win this competition. The Boks will be without Pieter-Steph du Toit, who withdrew with a niggle. Paul de Villiers starts at No 8 and Cameron Hanekom at flanker.

Jones said the coaches wanted to get De Villiers on the field because he has had a good season and offers versatility, having also trained at No 12, while Franco Mostert on the bench gives the right balance. Kolisi said he is excited to play alongside Hanekom and De Villiers in the loose trio. He plays with De Villiers at the Stormers and has a good understanding with Hanekom, whose confidence has grown this year.

France Name World-Class Creatives to Squad

He said the game will be a great test for everyone, not just those playing in their first final, and the team is thinking of squad members such as Markus Muller, Riley Norton and Luan Giliomee. France have named Thomas Ramos and Matthieu Jalibert in their backline. Jones said knowing they are playing gives certainty but does not make it easier, describing them as creative, world-class players who can create something from nothing and have a huge influence.

He also highlighted Antoine Dupont and France's in-form backs, saying the Boks are excited to test themselves against the best. Dupont was outstanding in France's 21-19 pool-stage win over South Africa earlier this month, dictating tempo and using a probing kicking game to unlock defences. He partners the elusive Jalibert.

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Ramos, France's all-time leading points scorer with 563, has not played since winning his 52nd cap in the Six Nations in March, when his last-second penalty sealed a 48-46 win over England and a second straight title. For the Boks, Cobus Reinach partners Manie Libbok at halfback, the same pairing that started the 2023 World Cup quarter-final when South Africa beat France 29-28.

Reinach Partners Libbok in Backline Shift

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts from flyhalf to fullback to accommodate Libbok, with Damian Willemse ruled out after injury in the 20-17 loss to Ireland. Reinach said the squad has reviewed its shortcomings and is ready to correct them. Former Bok flyhalf Butch James said he is looking forward to watching Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fullback, calling him one of the players he loves to watch because you never know what he will do.

James said he might do some terrible things but will definitely do brilliant things too. Coach Rassie Erasmus will not be at Twickenham as he serves a six-game match-day suspension for suggesting officiating in the pool loss to France amounted to match-fixing. He missed the Ireland defeat and hosted an online watch-along instead.

Team Focuses On Execution And Support

Jones said the last two games were about poor execution in kicking, attack and defence, and the focus this week has been on applying plans well in all areas, including set pieces. He said things have not been as joined up as expected, but the team is focused on getting its own stuff right. Kolisi thanked the die-hard supporters, including those who sent messages from home and those who travelled to London for the final.