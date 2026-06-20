Springboks Thrash Barbarians 80-31 in 2026 Campaign Opener

The Springboks kicked off their 2026 campaign with a resounding 80-31 victory over the Barbarians at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday. The team's designated goal-kicker, Kolbe, slotted his first five conversions and pulled off his trademark sidestep to flummox defenders. Van der Merwe bagged a hat-trick, while Horn impressed in his first game as flyhalf. The Springboks' forwards, led by Du Toit and Wiese, dominated the Barbarians in the scrums and lineouts.

The Springboks surged to an 80-31 triumph over the Barbarians to kick off their 2026 campaign in stunning fashion at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Finally back in the green and gold, Fassi was lively from the back and repeatedly sliced through the Barbarians defence to get on the front foot. He did try a couple of kicks which didn't come off, but it never put the team in a worse position than it was before his attempts. Kolbe emerged as the team's designated goal-kicker today, undoubtedly to help lift the pressure on new flyhalf Quan Horn, and he did so aplomb.

The wing slotted his first five conversions - from various difficult positions on the field - and pulled off his trademark sidestep to flummox defenders a few times. He took a heavy knock early in the game when he turned after his first conversion and bumped right into a camera. Kolbe immediately went down clutching his head, but after receiving medical attention, he was cleared to carry on. Kriel had an uncharacteristically quiet game.

His defence, which has been a hallmark of his career to date, was sorely lacking today. The Barbarians carved through his channel in centre-field. Finished strongly with a try. Esterhuizen produced a mixed performance.

The Springbok centre was solid with ball-in hand going forward. But like his midfield partner, Kriel was found wanting.

However - and this goes for both him and Kriel - in this case, these defensive mishaps are the exception and not the rule and could just be down to rustiness. He completed the delayed pass that set up Van der Merwe for his hat-trick. Van der Merwe bagged a hat-trick. Any three-try display in the first international game of the season is a remarkable return, albeit against an invitational team in an exhibition match.

He was ruthlessly brushed off on the way to one of the Barbarians' tries being scored. Horn, a surprise selection at flyhalf in the absence of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Handre Pollard and Marie Libbok, did his reputation no damage with a well-rounded display in that playmaker role. Williams got the nod to start the game ahead of Faf de Klerk today and he delivered exactly what was expected of him.

He controlled the game nicely, cleared the ruck quickly, and made a couple of tackles when required. Today there was only one way with ball in hand for Wiese and that was forward. From a well-read lineout steal, he burrowed over for a try and carried with intent and menace every time he touched the ball. Du Toit wasn't flashy, but was once again the personification of leading from the front in the tighter collisions.

His spot tackling was spot on. The skipper gave a polished display, which included multiple line-breaks and numerous telling hits. There can be no complaints about his performance. Du Plessis is an experienced operator whose value to this Springbok team is priceless.

Today he came up with another dominant lineout and powerful physical display. This was his first time in Springbok colours and he never looked out of place. He was the cause for a moment of confusion when he clashed with teammate Kriel as both of them went for a kick-off receipt. But other than that, the man with both rugby and cricket talents, didn't put a foot out of place.

It has to be noted that he played the full 80 minutes, an impressive feat by any measure. Props Ox Nche and Carlu Sadie and hooker Andre-Hugo Venter all enjoyed a workman-like outing, but because of the few scrums in the first time and the quality of opposition during said scrums, we can't rate them all individually.

Although, it has to be said that the trio put in a huge shift around the park in terms of tackles, carries and metres made. Additionally, there were sparkling cameos across the board from the replacements. Every one contributed to the Springboks' strong finish to the game in the last 15 minutes





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