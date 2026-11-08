Springboks to Name Team to Face France on Monday, Etzebeth Returns

The Springboks will name their matchday squad on Monday for Friday's Nations Championship clash against France in Saint Denis, with Eben Etzebeth returning from injury and Rassie Erasmus unlikely to make many changes after the win over Italy.

The Springboks will name their match 23 to face France in Saint Denis on Friday night on Monday afternoon. Kick-off is at 10:10pm. The Boks are unlikely to make many changes to the side that thumped Italy in Turin over the weekend.

The Springboks have been boosted by the return of experienced lock Eben Etzebeth. He has recovered from injury and been called up to the national squad. The veteran lock will join the Springboks in France on Monday. It remains to be seen if he will be considered for selection straight away.

Also read Springboks chase 10th Paris win against France at Stade de France

France Test Ahead For Springboks

South Africa cruised to victory against Italy on Saturday, building an impressive 45-0 lead at half-time. The world champions will be favourites against France, but face a partisan crowd at the Stade de France. Although South Africa have won nine out of their last 10 Tests against France, the last five games have been decided by five points or less. It points to an extremely competitive encounter.

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While the Boks were disappointed with their second-half performance against Italy, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg said getting the result was vital. He was man of the match against Italy.

"It was especially important to get our game and the things we worked on during the week right," said Van den Berg. "Obviously it was important for us to get momentum going into this week's game, so the result was very important. " Rassie Erasmus is unlikely to make many changes to a winning team after picking a powerful side to face Italy.

The Bok coaches have indicated they will look to back their strongest match 23 in every game on this tour. They want to mirror the World Cup knockouts and their recent approach in Rugby's Greatest Rivalry against the All Blacks. But Erasmus has said one thing and done another before. Last year, after a loss to the All Blacks in Auckland, Erasmus made a number of surprising changes for the game in Wellington.

Erasmus Team Selection Strategy

He brought in exciting youngsters and they inspired a record win. Earlier this year, after a powerful Bok team beat England at Ellis Park, minimal changes were expected for Scotland at Loftus. Erasmus instead made wholesale changes and the Boks won comfortably. A week later in Durban, for Wales, he put out a mix-and-match team of experienced men and youngsters.

There is every possibility that Erasmus could rotate his team against France. If he does, it would likely be only a few changes because he has a limited number of players on tour. He may also want to see a few men who might be in line for next year's World Cup take on a big team like France.

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If Salmaan Moerat, who was a late withdrawal from the Bok team to face Italy after experiencing back spasms in the warm-up, is ruled out against France, the door could open for young Riley Norton to earn his first Bok cap. Lood de Jager will likely continue as the starting lock. Norton could come in for Franco Mostert on the bench, with the added value of being able to cover loose forward as well.

Moerat could also be passed fit to play this weekend. Experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach could also be brought into the matchday squad. He previously spent half a decade playing for Montpellier in France. It would be harsh if he took the place of in-form Morne van den Berg, but maybe he will take Grant Williams' spot on the bench to provide experience in the second half.

Player Changes And Injury News

Other possible changes could see Marco van Staden brought in for Jan-Hendrik Wessels on the bench to give him game time at hooker. Wing Edwill van der Merwe and utility back Canan Moodie might get a look in, although Ethan Hooker and Kurt-Lee Arendse were superb against Italy. France have suffered a major injury blow. Romain Ntamack went off with a shoulder injury in their match.

France coach Fabien Galthie told TF1: "Romain went off with this injury and we won't have him for the rest of the competition. I won't go into the details but I think that's the competition over for him. He has a pretty serious shoulder injury. "