France beat Springboks 21-19 in Paris as Wiese red card proves costly

France defeated South Africa 21-19 at the Stade de France, with the Springboks reduced to 14 men for 20 minutes after Jasper Wiese's red card and unable to close a two-point gap despite a second-half fightback.

France secured a 21-19 victory over the Springboks at the Stade de France in Paris. The Boks trailed 21-7 at half-time after Lood de Jager was yellow-carded and France scored three converted tries.

Kurt-Lee Arendse thought he had scored on the hooter before the break, but the TMO ruled him offside. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi said post-match at the Stade de France: They played really well tonight, and I think, as coach said, especially in the first half, we created some opportunities that we didn't take in the wide channels. We could have been better in that first part, but the effort and hard work was there from the team.

Also read Springboks Face France in Paris as Feinberg-Mngomezulu Duel with Dupont at Flyhalf

Erasmus Admits Springboks Below Best

They played well too, and they fought until the end. But if you create so many opportunities and don't take as many in a game against a team like this, you're not going to get the win. Coach Rassie Erasmus made no excuses, admitting the Springboks were below their best after France capitalised on their mistakes.

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The Boks have plenty to reflect on after an error-strewn performance in Paris handed France their first Stade de France victory over the world champions since 2005. The Boks fought back after the break via tries from Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx, but could not close the two-point gap.

Jasper Wiese was yellow-carded in the second half for a dangerous cleanout on centre Kalvin Gourgues, which was upgraded to a red card that left the Boks a player short for 20 minutes. Wiese had been playing well until his moment of madness; a red card last year against Italy for a headbutt, another on Friday night for charging head-first into Gourgues, making head contact. He has to find a way to contain the red mist.

Springbok Player Performances Under Scrutiny

Damian Willemse had a shocker by his standards, wasting ball and making errors in the air and with the boot. Arendse fought hard and was unlucky to have a try chalked off; he was unfairly penalised for a penalty that led to Aaron Grandidier Nkanang's try. Jesse Kriel toiled tirelessly and muscled his way into telling breaks, defending resolutely.

He was possibly the Boks' best player, with one strong carry paving the way for Reinach's try, and he made an impressive 16 tackles. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, fresh from a sublime performance against Italy, overcooked a penalty kick to the corner, knocked on, and made game management errors. Morne van den Berg had an excellent first half, though some box kicks were off and he was forced into errors by the masterful Antoine Dupont.

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Pieter-Steph du Toit produced a monumental second-half effort with two lineout steals, a breakdown turnover, and strong carries, but was maybe too enthusiastic when he surged over the line, only to be isolated and held up. Kolisi did his utmost, making just over 50m with ball in hand, excelling at the breakdown, and making a mountain of tackles.

Key Bok Players Analyzed In Detail

Nortje is a 110% player who ran a faultless Bok lineout and almost a marathon in metres covered, enjoying good breaks but knocking on twice. Lood de Jager had an up-and-down game, missing the tackle on Peato Mauvaka that led to Louis Bielle-Biarrey's try and should have gone lower on the tackle that resulted in his yellow card, though he countered with a lineout steal and good carries.

Thomas du Toit was only on the field for 35 minutes but gave Jean-Baptiste Gros a hiding in the scrums and was busy in the loose. Jan-Hendrik Wessels made the most of his 35 minutes with a lively performance, hitting his lineout jumpers with precision, bustling around the park, and nailing a maul try. Gerhard Steenekamp, Cameron Hanekom, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach, Franco Mostert, and Ox Nche also contributed off the bench.

Springboks Look Ahead To Ireland Clash

The Boks now turn their attention to Ireland in Dublin, with the Nations Championship finals weekend at Twickenham scheduled for 27-29 November. It was a night of costly errors and missed opportunities, and the Springboks will need to regroup quickly for their next challenge.